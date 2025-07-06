Terrorism, food insecurity, challenges to dream of prosperous Africa, says Rep Satomi

By Msugh Ityokura

The House of Representatives has warned that the dream of a prosperous Africa remains elusive, if its leaders do not take bold steps to confront the challenges of terrorism, food insecurity, youth unemployment, weak industrial capacity and inherited conflicts bedeviling the continent.

Chairman, House committee on National Security and Intelligence, Hon. Ahmed Satomi therefore, urged African nations to break free from dependence on Western powers and instead, harness the continent’s vast human and natural resources to chart a self-reliant path toward peace, development and prosperity.

He spoke during the gala night of the 8th Conference of the Network of African Parliamentarians for Defence and Security Committees in Abuja Saturday where he insisted that the time had come for African countries to act with a unified voice, take control of their destiny and build a continent that reflects its true potential.

“We have to delete the notion, the thinking that we can’t do without the West’s influence. Africa is one of the best continents in the globe. There is no reason for anyone to be poor. We have everything it takes as a continent to stand on our peaks,” he said.

READ ALSO: Troops capture large quantity of terrorists’ IEDs in Borno , says OPHK

Satomi, who emerged as the new President of the Committees for a two year tenure at the conference said he would use his tenure to champion greater coordination, information sharing and legislative action to tackle Africa’s security and development gaps.

“With your support, with your input, we will pilot the appearance of this great network and reposition it to reflect the entire African country,” he said.

The event was hosted by the House Committee on National Security and Intelligence, in collaboration with the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung Foundation and the Network of African Parliamentarians for Defence and Security Committees.

Referencing Africa’s rising population and resource wealth, Satomi said, “The GDP of Africa is expected to increase to about 4.1, which is higher than the predicted 3.2 by the world. Sub-Saharan African growth is projected to reach up to 3.5% in 2025 and further appreciate up to 4.3 in 2027.”

He emphasized the continent’s demographic strength as both a challenge and an opportunity. “It will interest you to know the projected increase of about 740 million people within the age of population by 2050. Then, 12 million youths enter the labor market every year. But the challenge is that only 3 million new formal jobs are currently created annually.,” he warned.

Satomi said the security-development nexus must be urgently addressed, noting that peace and progress are inseparable.

“Without security there is no peace. Without peace there is no development. And what Africa needs now is development,” he said.

Expressing frustration at the continent’s over reliance on imports, the lawmaker said “Everything that we are seeing here, 90% are made in Europe, Asia or other parts of Africa. This is a great challenge that is being pounded on us by our colonizers,” he said.

He reiterated the need for a coordinated African voice in tackling shared challenges, pledging to leverage his new position to strengthen continental unity

“As the new president of this network, one of the cardinal things I want to do first with you together is the sharing of information and making communication so easy so that we will be discussing issues affecting one another to provide solutions to our continent,” he said.

He also highlighted statistics showing that 120 million Africans face acute food insecurity, with 80% of those affected living in conflict ridden areas, urging parliamentarians to enact forward-looking legislation and advocate policies that reflect Africa’s realities and future.

“Despite the challenges we have of our independence by the executive, if we are diplomatic enough, we can send messages to where our world is to go. We will enact laws that will be used by Africa, by Africa, to have an Africa of our choice,” he stated.

Satomi lamented the consequences of external interference, citing Libya as a cautionary tale. “Libya has turned on its own before. Where is Libya today?” he asked.

He also drew attention to the continent’s economic prospects and the promise of regional integration.

“Africa is expected to be the second fastest growing region globally, with East Africa projected to be the most buoyant region. The African continent free trade area presents a transformative opportunity to accelerate trade, fleet integration, and development,” he said.

The lawmaker appealed to parliamentarians and stakeholders to embrace cooperation and innovation.

“We should strengthen our coordination and information sharing in this network. Definitely I believe we will see Africa of our choice,” he said.