Terrorism allegation against Emefiele: Meliga files N500m suit against DSS over detention

Human rights activist and President of Middle Belt Youth Forum, Meliga Godwin has slammed a N500m suit against the Department of State Services(DSS), following his arrest on January 8, 2023 and detention.

The activist was arrested by the operatives of the DSS on January 8, 2023 over his alleged criticism of the agency.

Meliga Godwin, had in a press conference he addressed on December 19,2022 condemned the agency for the planned arrest of the Governor of the Central Bank, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, particularly the DSS failed attempt to obtain an ex-parte application to enable it arrest and detained the CBN Governor over alleged terrorism charges.

He had described the agency attempt as a hatchet job stating that the Service cannot justify and sustain the terrorism allegation charge against the CBN governor and that by its own action the Department had indirectly tagged the government as such.

He was later arrested by the operatives of the DSS on January 8, 2023.

However, in a motion for the enforcement of his fundamental rights with suit No: FCT/HC/CV/1034/2023, filed at High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja by his counsel, Mr. Chibuzo Ezike, the applicant is asking the court for his unconditional release by the DSS.

According to Mr. Okere Kingdom who addressed Journalists in court, the applicant has been incommunicado since his arrest and detention.

The applicant prayed the court to release him from detention and also make an order directing the DSS and its Director General to pay him the sum of N500m damages and public apology in two national dailies for illegal arrest and detention.

He further prayed the court to declare his arrest and detention from January 8, 2023 till the time of filling the suit as a breach of his fundamental rights, unconstitutional and of no effect.

