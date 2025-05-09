Terrence Kuanum: A Fearless Advocate for Youth, Leading National Media Strategy

By Dooyum Naadzenga

In a country where youth activism often grapples for recognition, Terrence Kuanum from Benue State has emerged as a formidable force—a voice not just for young people but a relentless advocate for their rights and representation.

As the Special Adviser on Media to Senator Dr. George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Kuanum represents a new wave of leadership that champions transparency, accountability, and progressive reform.

A Foundation in Heritage

Kuanum’s journey is deeply rooted in the values of Tiv heritage, where leadership is not simply granted but earned through respect and service. He embodies the proverb “Tor Wuan Tor Ga” (a king does not kill a king), which emphasizes the importance of legacy and responsible leadership. This foundation has shaped his approach to politics and governance, allowing him to navigate the complexities of leadership while remaining committed to the principles of integrity and accountability.

From an early age, Kuanum was instilled with a sense of duty to his community. Growing up in Benue State, he witnessed the challenges faced by young people, including limited access to resources and opportunities. These experiences ignited a passion for advocacy and a desire to create meaningful change. He understood that the future of Nigeria depended on the active participation of its youth, and he resolved to be a catalyst for that involvement.

Rise to Prominence

Kuanum first gained prominence as the President of the Benue Youth Forum, a position that allowed him to redefine the engagement between the state government and its youth population. In a political landscape often marred by tokenism, Kuanum challenged the status quo. He led a spirited movement that demanded genuine representation and accountability from political leaders, unafraid to confront entrenched interests.

His tenure as president was marked by a series of initiatives aimed at empowering young people. Through strategic dialogue and grassroots mobilization, Kuanum fostered an environment where youth could voice their concerns and aspirations. He recognized that young people were not just passive recipients of policies but active stakeholders in the decision-making process.

READ ALSO: Speaker Abbas calls for community based initiatives to tackle poverty

One of his most significant achievements was the successful lobbying for the Benue Youth Summit in 2020. This groundbreaking forum served as a platform for young voices to engage directly with policymakers. Kuanum, alongside other youth leaders, co-presented a compelling communique that captured the attention of the government. This moment galvanized young people across the state, redefining civic engagement and setting a precedent for future advocacy efforts.

Leadership Style

Those who have worked closely with Kuanum describe him as a leader whose courage is matched only by his compassion. He embodies a unique leadership style that balances fierce rhetoric with peaceful action. Kuanum understands that effective advocacy requires not only a strong voice but also the ability to listen and engage constructively with diverse perspectives.

His approach to leadership is rooted in loyalty, humility, and strategic thinking. Kuanum has mastered the art of critique, demonstrating that one can challenge the system without becoming a destabilizing force. He is known to show up when it matters most—whether to resolve crises, defend the vulnerable, or champion causes that others may shy away from. His ability to inspire trust rather than fear sets him apart as a leader.

Transition to National Service

Kuanum’s appointment as Special Adviser on Media to the SGF marks a significant milestone in his career. This role not only amplifies his influence but also positions him at the heart of national governance. Tasked with managing the media strategy of one of Nigeria’s most influential offices, Kuanum is responsible for shaping public narratives, managing perceptions, and ensuring effective communication between the government and its citizens.

In this capacity, Kuanum draws upon his grassroots experience to inform national policy and media strategy. He understands that effective communication is essential for fostering trust between the government and the people. By leveraging modern media tools and platforms, he aims to bridge the gap between policymakers and the youth, ensuring that their voices are heard and valued.

Kuanum’s appointment is more than a personal achievement; it symbolizes a victory for youth inclusion in governance. His presence in such a high-profile position sends a powerful message: that dedication and hard work can transcend political boundaries and regional divides. It is a testament to the belief that young people can and should play a vital role in shaping the future of the nation.

Impact on Youth Advocacy

As Kuanum continues his journey in national service, his story stands as a beacon of hope for thousands of young Nigerians aspiring to lead with purpose. He proves that the power of one’s voice lies not in its volume but in its clarity of purpose. His leadership, forged in struggle and guided by principle, inspires others to believe in their potential to effect change.

Kuanum’s impact extends beyond policy-making; it resonates deeply within the hearts of young people across Nigeria. His advocacy encourages youth to engage in civic activities, empowering them to take ownership of their futures. By fostering a culture of accountability and transparency, he is helping to create an environment where young voices are no longer marginalized.

A Legacy of Hope

In a world often characterized by uncertainty, Terrence Kuanum stands as a symbol of focused, fearless, and forward-thinking youth leadership. His journey from local advocacy to national prominence embodies the spirit of a generation eager to make its mark. Kuanum’s work reminds us that the future of Nigeria rests in the hands of its youth and that they possess the power to shape a better tomorrow.

As he navigates the challenges of his new role, Kuanum remains committed to his core values. He understands that true leadership requires a balance of ambition and humility, courage and compassion. His story is not just about personal success; it is a call to action for all young people to rise, engage, and lead.

In conclusion, Terrence Kuanum is not just a comrade; he is a cause. His relentless pursuit of justice and representation for youth in Nigeria is a testament to what can be achieved when one is driven by purpose. As he continues to champion the rights and voices of young people, Kuanum is poised to help shape the future of the nation, inspiring others to join him in this vital mission.