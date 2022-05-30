Tenure elongation precursor for violence in Africa – Buhari

By Ukpono Ukpong

President Muhammadu Buhari has strongly frowned at the desire of some leaders to remain in power, after completion of their constitutional terms in office.

Speaking at the 16th Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union, In Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, Buhari said that such move easily results in violence, loss of lives and displacements across the continent, DailyTimes gathered.

He however, urged for a stronger position by the African Union (AU) on the issue.

The President noted that attempts at tenure elongation by some leaders reverses the gains of democracy and good governance in Africa, and serves as a recipe for volatility and violence.

President Buhari advised leaders to consider strengthening democratic structures and cultures by adhering to the constitution.

“Mr. Chairperson, let me start by thanking the Chairperson of the Commission for the comprehensive report we have received on Unconstitutional Changes of Government in Africa. We are equally grateful to H.E. Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone for his lead intervention on this pressing continental issue, especially for those of us in West Africa, where the spate of Unconstitutional Change of Government have been increasingly alarming.

“Your Excellencies, as you are aware, in the past couple of months, we have witnessed a spate of unconstitutional changes and a return of military incursion in the continent. This situation is totally unacceptable. It is an attempt to draw the continent backward and derail the great mileage we had gained over the years in our quest for sustainable democracy.

“In the West African region, the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government have not shied away from taking appropriate steps and measures to curtail this unpleasant trend. I dare say that we have demonstrated great political will, in out-rightly condemning military incursions and unconstitutional Change of Government wherever it occurred,’’ he said.

The President said far-reaching sanctions were imposed on ECOWAS countries that had unconstitutional change of government, when it became necessary, adding, “It is therefore imperative to call on the African Union Heads of State and Government to express the same level of Political Will to ensure that this unfortunate trend especially in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso is curbed.’’

“We must work collectively to ensure that constitutional democracy is restored to these countries as quickly as possible. There should be no room for unconstitutional change of governments in the continent.

“I reiterate that the resurgence of coup d’etats in our continent calls for deep introspection on our parts as leaders. It requires our better appreciation of the root causes of military incursion into our politics.

“As African leaders we have a duty to provide good governance to our citizens, address cases of extreme poverty and engender peaceful, free and fair elections in our countries. We must shun all calls for tenure elongation beyond the provisions of our respective constitutions,’’ the President told the African leaders.

According to President Buhari, calls for tenure elongation, undoubtedly, only contribute to heating up the political climate and serves as catalyst for crises and political instability.

“Mr. Chairperson, in concluding my remarks, I would like to make a clarion call for a coordinated continental response that condemns all forms of unconstitutional Change of Government in Africa. Let us rise to the occasion and reject such changes as well as support imposition of far reaching sanctions regime from all African Union Member States, whenever and wherever military incursions rear their ugly heads.

“We should also get the International community to buy into and cooperate fully with the African Union in imposing coordinated measures on those countries violating constitutional order.’

In another development, President Buhari says African political leaders must respect the right of citizens to make their choices in elections, and that the right to vote and determine who leads them should not be treated lightly.

Speaking at a bilateral meeting with the President of Malawi, Lazarus Chakwera, at the sideline of the Extraordinary Summit of the African Union in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, President Buhari said to strengthen our democratic fabric and ensure smooth conduct of elections, “we must convince the people that we respect them, and this is by allowing them to choose whoever they want”.

President Buhari acknowledged that the path to democracy in African countries had not been a smooth one, recalling that he had been to the Supreme Court three times before he got to be President.

“I had to openly disabuse the minds of our colleagues. We are a developing country, that we should not be demoralized.

“We have to go through these processes. We must trust these institutions to do what is right. Present the evidence. Don’t give up. Keep on pushing.”

He explained that the merit of one’s case, not religion, or ethnicity or section will determine success in political endeavors, saying that his meritorious cases in court were thrown out by judges who more or less shared the same sentimental backgrounds with him.

“So, I say go for merit. Don’t stand on ethnicity or such other divisive factors,” said the President.

Speaking on the relationship between Nigeria and Malawi, and that of the Southern African Sub-region in general, President Buhari said his predecessors in office, especially the late General Murtala Mohammed laid out the continental rule of engagement placing Southern African countries on Nigeria’s priority list.

“We are acutely aware of the problems of Southern African countries, more than most others,” said the President.

“Murtala virtually left the country to Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo, then, and faced up to Europe and America on the problems (of apartheid). He was very energetic and patriotic. We will continue on that path.”

President Buhari said he greatly valued his meeting with President Chakwera, giving assurances that he will pay attention to the issues brought to the meeting.

The Foreign Affairs Ministers of the two countries were directed to take the matters forward.

President Chekwara described President Buhari as a statesman and a role model, saying that his country was willing to learn from Nigeria’s experience in agriculture, infrastructure development and in managing security and violent extremism, which, he said, were creeping into the South African sub-region.

He said while both countries were together in the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, his country’s wish was for a speedy trade relationship with Nigeria.

President Chekwara asked for convening of a meeting of technical experts to discuss trading pacts, Memoranda of Understanding and agreements.

“There is no way we won’t relate to the biggest economy in Africa. Our older brother should hold our hands and we walk together,” said the President.

Later, Carlos Vila Novo, the President of São Tomé and his spouse met President Buhari and the First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari.

The Sao Tomean President got assurances that Nigeria will continue to play a brotherly role in the affairs of sister African countries.

The President also received in audience the President of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo who came to thank him for honoring the invitation for the Extraordinary African Union Summit in his country.

