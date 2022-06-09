Tenure elongation: FCT indigenes issue Minister 48hrs ultimatum to swear-in chairmen

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Federal Capital Territory original indigenes have issued 48 hours ultimatum to the Minister of the FCT, Mallam Muhammed Bello, starting from Thursday, June 9, 2022, to resolve all issues surrounding the refusal to swear-in the elected Council Chairmen or face total shut down of the Capital city.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, Hon. Joshua Yohanna Dangiwa, the Convener of FCT concerned youths, expressed his displeasure over the refusal of the administration to postpone the swearing-in of the elected Council Chairmen, DailyTimes gathered.

Recall that the Forum under the aegis of Original Inhabitants Coalition, in their protest on the March 23, met the FCT Administration to register their grievances, and they were promised to do the needful within 48 hours.

Dangiwa disclosed that nothing has been done till now.

“We are therefore by this notice, issuing another 48 hours ultimatum with immediate effect, Thursday, June 9, for the newly elected Area Council Chairmen, to be sworn in to their respective offices, to commence the job that our people have elected them to do.

“Failure to comply, will leave us with no other option than to carry out a peaceful protest on all the major roads leading into the FCT, which will cause a restriction to vehicular movements, in a bid to register our displeasure, which also is in exercise of our Fundamental human rights as enshrined in the constitution.

“Enough is enough, the FCT indigenes, cannot be taken for a ride anymore,” Yohanna added.

The forum assured all Nigerians, that the FCT indigenes are peace loving and will open a channel for dialogue, if it becomes extremely necessary.

