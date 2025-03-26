Tension mounts in Zamfara over 13-month suspension of 10 lawmakers

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The suspension of 10 Zamfara State House of Assembly members for 13 months has continued to raise dust, as the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) accuse Governor Dauda Lawal of exhibiting anti-democratic tendencies.

CDD Convener, Ibrahim Yakubu, in a statement Tuesday, claimed that the lawmakers were suspended for simply expressing concerns about the state’s security situation.

According to him, Governor Lawal’s action has crippled legislative activities and denied the people of Zamfara effective representation.

Consequently, Yakubu called on President Bola Tinubu to immediately declare a state of emergency for a minimum period of six months.

“In the light of these hideous violations, it is time for President Bola Tinubu to take action before it is too late. A state of emergency must be declared in Zamfara now.

“This is not a call made lightly; it is a demand born out of necessity, as the current trajectory threatens not only Zamfara but also the entire nation. The good people of Zamfara deserve leadership that upholds the rule of law, prioritizes security and safeguards national resources.

“Additionally, we implore Mr. President to use every resource and tool at his disposal to handle the crisis in Zamfara.

“The Federal Government must take swift action in order to secure the state resources, defend people’s lives and livelihoods and hold those culpable for the current situation accountable. The time for half-measures and false promises are no longer an option; strong, quick action is now required.

“It is evident that Governor Dauda Lawal’s tenure has been an unmitigated disaster, a relentless assault on democracy, a blatant disregard for the rule of law and a shocking indifference to the suffering of the people he was elected to serve.

“He has desecrated democratic institutions, fostered political terrorism, refused to tackle insecurity and enabled the looting of Zamfara’s wealth. No doubt, he has failed in his responsibilities, and he can no longer remain in office. Nigeria deserves better,” he alleged.