Tension in Edo as APC thugs allegedly assault PDP forensic examiners

… disrupt inspection of BVAS machines

By Ukpono Ukpong

Tensions flared at the Edo State headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday when thugs alleged linked to the All progressives Congress, APC, led by Jarrett Tenebe, stormed the Commission’s office in Benin to obstruct the inspection of electoral materials from the controversial September 21st Edo governorship election.

The disruption came on the heels of a statement issued by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Edo State, Dr. Anugbom Onuoha, which had extended an open invitation to “all political parties and their representatives” to participate in the inspection of the materials—a move seen by many as an attempt to muddy the waters.

Despite the fact that the PDP had secured a court order specifically to inspect the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines, the REC’s statement allowed the APC to send a delegation of lawyers and youths, led by the APC State Chairman, to interfere in the process.

The situation escalated when INEC’s Head of Legal, Mrs. Rita Amadi, announced that the inspection of the BVAS machines was to begin, as mandated by the court order. Jarrett Tenebe, however, forcefully objected, insisting that the inspection should start with the voter register and ballot papers before the BVAS machines could be scrutinized.

His demands quickly led to chaos as APC members surrounded Mrs. Amadi and began pushing members of the PDP delegation. In the commotion, one of the PDP’s forensic examiners had their phone smashed while police officers looked on without intervening.

The APC Chairman then moved for the adjournment of the inspection exercise until the next day, Thursday, as he claimed not to be in possession of his copy of the voters register. Mrs. Amadi curiously agreed to his demand; despite being reminded by the PDP legal representative that the court order mandated the examination of the voters register used by INEC in the elections; and not that held by political parties.

A member of the PDP delegation Goodluck Osaretin expressed frustration with the unfolding events.

He said “we are not surprised by what is happening. The APC know what they did during the elections. So we understand their desperation to prevent us from inspecting the BVAS machines. The REC’s statement was both malicious and mischievous. It opened a window for the APC to come in to disrupt the exercise.

” As we speak they have adjourned the inspection, once again failing to comply with the court order. These are the usual delay tactics INEC uses to obstruct the pursuit of electoral justice. The APC’s actions and INEC’s complicity are clear attempts to sabotage our case. But while we remain committed to peaceful conduct, this should not be mistaken for powerlessness.”

With just 48 hours left before the deadline to submit their petition, the PDP and Dr. Ighodalo face increasing uncertainty over whether the inspection of the BVAS machines will be completed in time. The deliberate obstruction by APC members and the apparent inaction of INEC has cast doubt over whether justice will be served in what many are calling a critical moment for the future of Edo State’s democracy.