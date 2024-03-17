Tension in Delta community over killing of 16 soldiers

..Indigenes flee as CDS orders arrest of culprits

BY ANDREW OROLUA

It is rat race presently in Okuoma and Okoloba communities of Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, following the killing of 16 soldiers, comprising the Commanding Officer of a battalion, two Majors, one Captain and 12 soldiers, which happened on Thursday, March 14, 2024 in the area.

Sunday Times learnt that the fear of reprisal has engulfed the towns as troops have been deployed to arrest culprits. One of the residents who spoke to our correspondent confirmed that the incident has led to many indigenes fleeing their homes for fear of being attacked wrongly.

According to him, everyone is apprehensive. “That is the sad reality of Nigeria. At the end, they will pick innocent people to pay the price of what other criminal elements may have done. I fear for the lives of our innocent youths, who would be made to suffer for what they probably do not know about. Everyone is living in fear.”

Already the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa has ordered the arrest of some community youths in Okuoma and Okoloba communities of Bomadi local government Area of Delta State following the killings.

Troops of 181 Amphibious Battalion, Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State on peace mission to Okuama community in Bomadi LGA of Delta State were surrounded by some community youths and killed.

READ ALSO: Ali Nuhu assumes duty as new managing director of…

A statement by Brigadier General Tukur Gusau the Acting Director Defence Information,DDI, on Saturday stated that, “the unfortunate incident occurred when the troops responded to a distress call after the communal crisis between the Okuama and Okoloba communities in Delta State.

“The reinforcement team led by the Commanding officer was also attacked, leading to the death of the Commanding officer, two Majors, one Captain and 12 Soldiers.”

“The Chief of Defence Staff ( CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa directed the immediate investigation and arrest of those involved in the heinous crime.

Brigadier General Gusau said that “so far, a few arrests have been made while steps in place to unravel the motive behind the attack.”

He said the occurrence has been reported to the Delta State Government adding that the military remains focused and committed to its mandate of maintaining peace and security in the country.