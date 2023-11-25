Tension in Delta as notorious serial rapist of minors escapes from police detention

By Nosa Akenzua

A 30 year- old Keke rider identified as Edefe Nathaniel may be on the prowl with police handcuffs after he escaped being arrested for allegedly defiling a minor In Ughelli metropolis in Delta State.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, November 22 evening at Uwheru Community and had the suspect allegedly descending on the 11- year old, and had carnal knowledge of her. But he reportedly escaped after he was arrested by police operatives attached to Ughelli Police Division in Ughelli metropolis

It was gathered that Edafe allegedly lured the victim to his house where he struck the sexual deal with her.

One Nathaniel, who spoke to journalists in the area said that: “The accused usually takes the girl’s mother to a bush path and bush market so on that day, he came to carry her mother to the market but she had already left in another vehicle.

“Thanking his stars , Edafe lured the girl into his Keke, promising a ride to join her mother at the bush market but he took a detour and got to his house where he descended on the girl as he allegedly promised to buy her an Android phone in a bid to have sex with her”.

He was said to have forcefully penetrated the victim who could not stop him while he was rough handling her after which the victim was warned not to tell anyone while she bled profusely from her private parts but DSP Bright Edafe, Police Public Relations Officer PPRO at the Delta State Police Command confirmed that the suspect was arrested that same Wednesday evening in his house with the victim’s pants, but that he escaped from the cell in the early hours of Thursday. Bright Edafe further disclosed that the police operatives who arrested the suspect at the Ughelli Area Command are currently being detained for further investigation.

Parents of the victim ( names withheld) told journalists that their daughter got home bleeding and crying, but later opened up, disclosing that it was on the premise of that the incident was reported to the Police who intensified efforts to arrest the suspect right inside his house and in the presence of his wife and children during nightfall.The suspect was said to have been arrested and handcuffed but escaped from the detention in the early hours of Thursday.

Speaking to journalists in Asaba, Ughelli Area Commander of the Police force, ACP Adebayo Ademola confirmed that the police detectives who were in charge of the cell , are being detained for further investigation adding the police have beamed its search light on the fleeing suspect with a view to ensuring his urgent re-arrest.

Sources said that the victim ( name withheld) is the first child of her parents who have been living in the community over the years as farmers especially fish farming among others.

In another development, there is tension in Ughevwuhe Community following the Vigilance Group chairman, identified as Lucky Moses who was allegedly beaten to death by angry mob on Tuesday night. It was gathered that the chairman before his untimely death, attended a burial ceremony in the area where he allegedly was shooting sporadically into the air, leading to stray bullets hitting one of his men who died instantly, which triggered the attack by the angry mob.

DSP Bright Edafe, Police Public Relations Officer PPRO at the Delta Police Command confirmed the incident disclosing that investigation was ongoing into the incident.