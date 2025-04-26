Tension as suspected cult gang kill rival leader in Bayelsa

By Aherhoke Okioma

There is rising apprehension among residents of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital following the killing of Olotu Wanemi Omubo, the alleged leader of the Bobos cult group in the State.

The deceased Olotu Wanemi Omubo, an Indigene of Nembe in Nembe Local Government Area of the State, was also a beneficiary of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) and a leader of the Phase 2 amnesty beneficiaries in the State.

Investigations revealed that some unknown rival cult gang had on Thursday night at about 9pm trailed him to the residence of a female friend, and shot him three times at close range on the head, the chest and the side.

Another version of the report claimed that the deceased was shot three times and heavy stones were rained on him to confirm he was dead before the suspected killers fled the scene.

Some security operatives confirmed that the head ruptured in the attack. And the killing made residents of the Good news street along Azikoro town scampered for safety.

Some members of the Bobos group are however suspecting the involvement of external marksmen in the killing of Wanemi.

Security sources informed our correspondent that the killing of Olotu Wanemi Omubo is a follow up to the lingering battle between the rival cult groups, the Greenlanders,Vikings and the Bobos in the State.

The Bobos cult group were also implicated in the shooting of one suspected Unit leader of the Vikings cult group identified as Christian along the Kimowei filling station area of Imgbi road in Amarata.

Christian was shot in the shoulder at close range and currently in a critical condition in an undisclosed hospital.

The shooting of the Vikings member was reported to have led to the invasion of the Swali area of the State capital where four persons were killed on Easter Sunday.

It was revealed that the Greenlanders group had in the last few days held a national meet where key decision were made on ways to wad off rival cult attacks.

Close observers have started sounding note of warning to residents to avoid night movement and unnecessary social gatherings in anticipation of a reprisal attacks from the Bobos cult groups in the state,” there would more killings if the Police and the State government failed to intervene. Innocent persons were killed at Swali when they did not see the cult boys”

Another resident from the Imgbi road area, identified as Melvin told our correspondent that the known notorious cult members in Amarata have gone into hiding out of fear,” we don’t see most them around again. Those at Apex,Imgbi road and Omoadec areas have gone into hiding. We now live in fear.”

Contacted on the development, the Police Spokesperson, Musa Mohammed said the police have received the report of the killing of one person along Azikoro town but awaiting full details on the incident.

However a Senior police officer attached to the State Police Command told our correspondent that the Police is tactically investigating developments and monitoring key actors in the renewed cult gang war.