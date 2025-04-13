Tension As Petrol – Laden tanker explodes in Ibadan

There was palpable tension as business outlet owners and others on Saturday scampered for safety following a tanker explosion around Lead City University road, Ibadan Toll gate end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The incident, which happened at 2:45pm, has thrown the owners of the affected shops into despair. Properties worth several millions of Naira were estimated to have been lost in the inferno.

It was gathered that one of the affected shops was loaded with Computer sets worth millions.

Some of the cars and motorcycles parked along the road were also razed during the incident.

The Sunday Times could not immediately confirm as at the time of this report if there was any casualty from the incident.

But a source said the driver of the truck and his motor boy narrowly escaped death by the whiskers.

Operatives of Oyo State Fire Service supported by the Federal Service were seen on ground bringing the situation under control.

The owner of one of the affected shops who refused to mention her name said: “I just heard a bang from outside. Initially, I mistaken it for a gunshot.

“Before I realised what is happening, the atmosphere has been enveloped with thick smokes.

“Calls were put through to the Fire Services. But before they arrived, the deed had been done.I have lost everything to the inferno. I don’t know where to start again.”

Confirming the incident, the General Manager of Oyo State Fire Service, Rev. Akinyinka said in an interview that his men were on ground at the scene of the incident.

He said the men of the State Fire Services have been able to put the spread of the fire to other shops in check.