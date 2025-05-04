Tension As Nigerian Army Clash With ISWAP Terrorists In Yobe

By Agency Report

Nigerian Army operatives under the HADIN KAI initiative are presently engaged in a significant firefight with members of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), which ensued after an assault on the town of Buni Gari in Yobe State.

Naija News reports that the specifics of the confrontation were shared through the agency’s 𝕏 (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday.

The terse statement reads, “Troops of Operation HADIN KAI currently in a fierce battle against ISWAP attack at Buni Gari, Yobe State. Details later.”

In another post, the Nigerian Army reported the recovery of a massive arsenal following a decisive, meticulously coordinated counter-terrorism operation by troops of 1 Brigade.

The troops reportedly dealt a crippling blow to terrorist elements, achieving a significant breakthrough in ongoing military operations across Zamfara State.

The operation, which targeted the Talata Mafara and Kaura Namoda Local Government Areas, highlights the Nigerian Army’s ongoing dedication to eradicating terrorist strongholds and restoring tranquillity to the impacted communities.

On the morning of May 1, 2025, troops from Combat Team 6, during a combat patrol, confronted a large, heavily armed group of terrorists that had invaded Mai Kwanugga village in Talata Mafara LGA.

The assailants, who had wreaked havoc by attacking innocent civilians and destroying homes, were met with a fierce and well-coordinated response.

This confrontation led to the elimination of numerous insurgents, including five notorious bandit leaders identified as Auta Jijji, Dankali, Sagidi, Kachallah Rijaji, and Kachallah Suza.

Timely reinforcements from the Brigade Quick Response Force and Brigade Special Forces pursued the fleeing terrorists, resulting in the successful recovery of a significant cache of weapons and ammunition, which included:

4 x AK-47 Rifles,1 x PKT General Purpose Machine Gun, 2 x Rocket-Propelled Grenade Launchers, 6 x Rocket-Propelled Grenade Bombs, 28 x 7.62mm Special Rounds and 43 x PKT Ammunition Rounds.

On May 2, 2025, a follow-up operation was carried out, during which community members willingly surrendered additional weapons they had found and shared valuable intelligence that confirmed the identities and deaths of the eliminated terrorist leaders. The operation’s success was greatly supported by the active collaboration of local residents, whose prompt and trustworthy reports facilitated a rapid military response.

In a statement signed and issued on Friday, May 2, by the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations 1 Brigade Nigerian Army, Suleiman Omale, the Commander of the 1 Brigade, Brigadier General Timothy Opurum, praised the bravery and skill of the troops, recognising their courage and operational effectiveness.

He also acknowledged the commendable actions of the local community and reiterated the military’s steadfast commitment to protecting lives, securing properties, and eliminating criminal elements in Zamfara State.

He encouraged citizens to remain alert and continue to provide dependable information to security forces.