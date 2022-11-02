Ten Suspected Gunrunners Arrested In Delta State

Delta State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has said it had taken custody of ten suspected gunrunners arrested from their hideouts on Monday, October 31, 2022.

According to the command’s Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, the suspects were nabbed in Emuhu, a community in the Ika North-East Local Government Area of the State.

Edafe, while interacting with newsmen at the command’s headquarters, said operatives are currently interrogating the suspects for further revelations.

He said the arrest was made following credible intelligence about the syndicate that specializes in manufacturing locally made guns and other arms.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, according to the PPRO, acted on the premise and detailed the State Anti-Cult Unit to carry out intensive raids in the said area.

He noted that the team led by the Commander SACU, SP Christopher Igbaji, raided the hideout in Emuhu Community last Monday, during which 42 locally made single barrel guns, six double barrel guns, three pump action guns, two filing machines, and a toolbox containing fabricated materials working tools were recovered, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

The suspected ring leader, Peter Okolie (58) and nine others, all from Agba Quarters Emuhu, were arrested with the exhibits.

CP Ali has since commended the team for the successful operation just as he assured residents in the State that the Command will not relent in the fight against crime and criminality.

The CP noted that “proactive policing and community police are key in this fight”. He urged all to continue to partner with the Command by giving useful, timely, and credible information to help the Command nip crime in the bud.

