Tems Becomes Co-Owner of San Diego FC in Groundbreaking MLS Deal

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer and producer Tems (Temilade Openiyi) has made history as one of the few African entertainers to own a stake in a major football club.

In a bold move that has captivated both the music and sports industries, Tems joined the ownership group of San Diego FC, a recently formed team in the United States’ Major League Soccer (MLS).

This milestone comes via her creative company The Leading Vibe, which has partnered with the club on community engagement, youth mentorship, and cross-cultural music collaborations.

“This is bigger than football. It’s about legacy, culture, and creating spaces for African creativity to thrive globally,” Tems said in a statement.

Fans praised her vision as a move that expands African soft power and representation in global sports.