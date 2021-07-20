Tempers flare As Abdulrazaq, Saraki’s Supporters ‘Clash’ At Eid Ground

At the Eid praying area in Ilorin on Tuesday, supporters of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and former Senate President Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki got into a shouting match.

Security personnel struggled to keep the mob under control as the situation threatened to spiral out of control.

Around 9:08 a.m., the governor arrived at the premises, where Saraki and the Chief Imam were already seated.

As the governor made his way through the gathering, chants of “Sai Rahman!” and “Sai Rahman!” greeted him.

Sheikh Muhammad Bashir Solih, the Chief Imam of Ilorin, began praying a few minutes after the governor took his seat, ostensibly to calm the atmosphere.

However, just after the two-unit prayer ended, Saraki supporters and other worshippers began shouting “Sai Bukky,” “Sai Bukky,” “Sai Bukky,” “Sai Bukky,” “Sai Bukky,” “Sai Bukky,” “Sai Bukky,” “Sai Buk

The governor left the event with some of his followers when the situation became tense, while the “Sai Bukky” chanting continued.

The incident diverted people’s attention away from the Chief of Imam’s lecture, which began at 9:13 a.m. before he slaughtered his ram at 9:25 a.m.

The Chief Imam exhorted the attendees to internalize the ideals of Eid by exhibiting Prophet Ibrahim’s sacrifice for the betterment of their community and humanity in his discourse.

He said the holiday should serve as a reminder of the blessings of unwavering faith in Allah, as Prophet Ibrahim, who is known as the “Father of Faith,” exemplified.

Meanwhile, hours after the Eid prayer, AbdulRazaq repeated his message of peace and tolerance to Nigerians.

AbdulRazaq said growth develops only in a climate of peace, mutual tolerance, and understanding in a brief conversation with reporters before paying respect to Ilorin Emir Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari.

“It is a message of peace. There is no alternative to peace. This is a state of harmony and we should let it remain like that. Our founding fathers worked so hard to entrench peace in the state and we will continue to promote peace and unity in our dear state,” AbdulRazaq told reporters.

“It is a new frontier. Security-wise, we have seen improvements across the country. We are certain that things will continue to get better.”

He urged Kwarans to look inward and preach peace and harmony, as well as support one another as brothers, on the occasion of Sallah.