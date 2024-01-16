Tecno wins 2023-2024 global smart phone brand

By Motolani Oseni

Global Innovative technology brand TECNO, for the second consecutive time, secured the title of “2023-2024 GLOBAL SMART PHONE BRANDS TOP 10” at the annual Consumer Electronic Show 2024 (CES), the world’s most renowned, influential, and largest event in the consumer electronics industry.

This recognition comes thanks to TECNO’s glocal brand strategy, as well as its remarkable “Going Premium” achievements in technology innovation and design excellence. This award further solidified TECNO’s top position as a global leader of frontier markets.

The annual CES Global Top Brands Award, hosted by Asia Digital Group, and European Digital Group, and supported by TWICE and International Data Corporation (IDC), is aimed to honor global consumer electronic brands at frontier innovations for global consumers and promote the entire industry’s development.

“TECNO continues to captivate with their outstanding achievements this year,” said Zhu Dongfang, President of the Asian Digital Group on behalf of the jury team. “Their unwavering dedication to technological advancements for global frontiers is truly commendable. TECNO’s innovative prowess and commitment to excellence make them an exceptional consumer tech brand.”

In the rapidly evolving digital era, innovation capabilities and global brand awareness are pivotal criteria for the Global Top Brands Award, among other dimensions including overseas competitiveness, consumer experience, and patents etc. And artificial Intelligence becomes a central theme in 2024 ranking among other highly anticipated trends in the industry.

TECNO has strategically prioritized technical innovation since its establishment. Especially in many frontier and emerging technologies innovations, TECNO has established its leadership across the industry, such as setting new bars in the development and adoption of multi-skin tone imaging by launching Universal Tone technology, artificial intelligence algorithms, AI voice recognition, AIoT vertical application technology architecture, and 5G.

For instance, in the past year, TECNO launched its latest groundbreaking leap in camera technology, TECNO Universal Tone–the most advanced AI-Powered multi-skin tone imaging technology that integrates the industry’s newest spectral database and insights; worked through a 3-year global strategic partnership on Android system collaborations with Google; and became industry first to optimize its OS assistant experience through the fusion of Chat GPT AI and voice assistant excellence with TECNO Avatar Ella.

Global Thinking, Local Innovation – TECNO’s Core Competitiveness in Premiumization

In this year’s evaluation, brands are assessed across industry popularity, global strategic layout, international market influence, and product innovation. The prestigious recognition as a CES TOP10 Global Smartphone Brand signifies TECNO’s breakthroughs and strengths in these dimensions, especially in its efforts capturing local markets globally.

Consistently championing the “Go Glocal” brand strategy, TECNO seamlessly merges global vision with local innovation, growing its user base and brand influence in over 70 countries.

It’s, however, worthy of note that CES serves as a hub for technology and global innovators, spotlighting inspiring innovations and effective global brand strategies. With a commitment to principles like authority, science, professionalism, objectivity, and impartiality, the Global Top Brands Award remains a highly credible acknowledgement in the global consumer tech industry since its inception in 2006, encouraging brands to continually upgrade technological innovations and deliver superior products.