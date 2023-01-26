Technological University leads the employability ranking with 99% of graduates in a new job or get promoted

The demand for professionals with a higher level of education has doubled in recent years, and those who have it manage to obtain a lower unemployment rate

The business world is looking for professionals with higher education and TECH Nigeria offers many programs focused on the most innovative higher-quality education to help students to increase employability opportunities which are directly connected to the fourth industrial revolution.

Because of this, the workers will need to get new skills related to digitalization progress due to its significant role in business reality.

Labour statistics show that 9 out of 10 professionals with a postgraduate degree have more possibilities to find a job in the first two years after finishing their studies, most of them get a full-time contract and with a salary higher than the average for each sector.

In addition to the above, The World Economic Forum released the study The Future of Jobs which explains that among people who will keep their jobs in the next five years, half of them will need to learn and practice new technological abilities.

A report from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), explains that workers between the ages of 25 and 34 with higher education earn 38% more than employees who completed high school.

A difference that reaches up to 70% in the case of senior professionals, in the age range between 45 to 54 years.

TECH University specializes in giving qualified one hundred percent online postgraduate courses, which each year allow more than 100,000 professionals to learn and update their professional careers.

TECH Technological University

TECH University is the largest digital university in the world. It belongs to the educational group TECH, a multinational company founded in Spain and recognized by the Financial Times as among the 200 fastest growing companies in Europe. Also being considered the highest-rated Spanish technology company in the last 15 years.

It has been recognized by Forbes as “the best online university in the world”, due to an innovative 100% online learning system, which combines the Case Method from Harvard with the Re-Learning system created by Technological University.

Programs offered by TECH

It has become an international benchmark for distance learning. It has more than 100.000 students per year and more than 500.000 graduates from more than 150 countries around the world.

Also, it has more than 10.000 university programs that include executive development programs, diplomas, bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees, professional master’s degrees, language courses, advanced master’s degrees, postgraduate diplomas, and doctor’s degrees.

All programs are online and supported by more than 6.000 leading professors in their fields of knowledge, including different disciplines related to Education, Arts and Humanities, Health Sciences, Design, Law, Economics and Business, Engineering, Technology, Communication, Journalism, among other faculties.

‘’We are leaders in employability. 99% of our students have a job after finishing their studies, and a similar number manage to improve their professional career.’’ Explains TECH Technological University.

To reach this aim, they created an educational model based on key concepts such as academic demand, internationalization, and transversality.

Also, the institution has the latest technology applied to educational methods to offer an innovative academic experience.

One of the challenges of Technological University is to create a bridge between the students and companies to expand the labour market bringing qualified professionals.

