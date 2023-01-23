TECH University uses the Harvard Case Method’ in its learning system to give the most qualified education to its students

The world’s largest university uses the ‘Case Method’ designed by Harvard and its own ‘Re-Learning’ system

TECH Technological University is the pioneer in introducing the Harvard “Case Method” in its educational system to give students the opportunity to learn with the best innovative pedagogical tools such as Harvard’s business cases, an alternative to learn based on real situations of the business world and where the practice is a priority and fundamental element.

According to the highest international standards, the overall score obtained by the TECH learning system is 8.01 and for this reason, it was recognized by Forbes as “the best online university in the world”, due to their innovative 100% online learning system which has 16 different didactic elements in each lesson.

Thanks to that, the institution has become an international reference institution in distance education and have more than 100,000 students a year and more than 500,000 graduates from more than 150 countries.

Harvard Case Method

It was born in 1912 at Harvard Business School with the goal of changing the way in which law students were learning the basic concepts and laws only in a conceptual way without going deeper.

Therefore, the professors decided to create an active teaching-learning model to help students work with real situations through practice.

The project had excellent results and Harvard decided to leave it as a standard teaching method in all faculties.

As a result, it is recognized as the best learning method in leading business schools around the world, as it improves the practice of management skills by creating an important connection between the academic world and real business cases.

‘’The cases give the student the opportunity to really think and apply the knowledge they learn from their readings or study books to a real situation and produce solutions and conclusions.

In other words, the case method teaches how to think in the real world.’’ explains William Ellet from Harvard Business Review.

TECH Re-Learning system

The institution created the best online learning system which was tested with hundreds of thousands of students called Re-Learning.

The results show that TECH method breaks with the educational schemes of the traditional universities since its focus is that the student obtains the professional skills of each program in the best way possible.

According to scientific studies, repetition is the best way to learn and TECH University supplies around 8 to 16 repetitions of each key concept within a lesson in a unique way, to ensure that the knowledge is internalized on each learning program.

Technological University offers many programs that are constantly renewed and the professors must update their academic path and adapt it to the latest trends.

Also, they implemented tools such as psychometric models based on the learning outcomes and skills that students must get and overcome throughout the program.

TECH teachers considered the scientific research to select the most relevant concepts and create interactive multimedia elements such as images, videos, audio, diagrams, decision algorithms, and animations to ensure that students will learn the concepts in a successful way.

Due to the results of this learning model, it has been awarded international scientific prizes and recognized for the design of this innovative system which combines the highest educational standards using the latest technology to achieve the most demanded academic requirements.

Technological University is the only digital educational institution certified and licensed to use it.

