Tech stakeholders advocate strategic partnerships to boost Africa’s digital economy

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

Key stakeholders in Africa’s technology sector are calling for increased collaboration and strategic partnerships to drive innovation, improve services, and elevate the continent’s presence on the global stage.

At the 3rd edition of the DICE (Digital Innovation and Creative Excellence) event in Victoria Island, Lagos, experts emphasized the need for a unified approach to overcome the fragmented nature of Africa’s tech ecosystem, which they believe is hindering growth.

Dr. Juliet Ehimuan, founder of Beyond Limits and convener of the DICE initiative, stressed the importance of collective action in scaling Africa’s tech industry. She pointed out that DICE, which brings together key players from the tech and business sectors, was established to foster collaboration, stimulate innovation, and recognize excellence within the ecosystem.

Dr. Ehimuan, reflecting on the event’s theme, “Scaling Right: From Market Entry to Market Leadership,” called for greater cooperation between innovators, startups, investors, business leaders, and policymakers to create an environment conducive to accelerated growth.

The DICE event has caught the attention of foreign missions, with consulates from countries such as the U.S., U.K., Netherlands, Germany, France, and Switzerland in attendance.

According to Dr. Ehimuan, the event provides an invaluable platform for learning from other global ecosystems and forging partnerships that could unlock investment opportunities and cutting-edge technological solutions for Africa’s tech sector.

JoEllen Gorg, Acting Consul General of the U.S. in Lagos, highlighted the strategic commercial and investment ties between the U.S. and Nigeria, particularly in sectors like agriculture, infrastructure, and digital technology.

She underscored Nigeria’s importance to the U.S., as one of the five African nations with which the U.S. has established significant partnerships, focused on addressing trade barriers and enhancing economic exchanges to foster shared prosperity.

In a panel discussion, Mr. Frank Eggmann, Consul General of Switzerland, drew parallels between the Japa (migration) concept and Switzerland’s history of sending citizens abroad to acquire skills that contributed to the nation’s growth.

He emphasized that Nigeria, like Switzerland, could benefit from skilled individuals returning to drive innovation and investment, urging the importance of education and vocational training for sustainable development.

Mark Smithson, Country Director for Nigeria at the UK Department for Business and Trade, spoke about the growing economic partnership between Nigeria and the UK.

He noted that both nations are exploring collaborations that focus on innovation, entrepreneurship, and investment, particularly as Nigeria’s economy continues to expand, offering significant potential for future growth.

The DICE event showcased the growing recognition of the need for collaborative efforts to push Africa’s tech ecosystem forward, as stakeholders from various countries and sectors emphasized the importance of partnerships in building a future-proof digital economy.