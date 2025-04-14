Tech entrepreneur calls for deeper brand-consumer coaannections in digital age

By Godwin Anyebe

Renowned tech entrepreneur and Zinox Group Chairman, Dr. Leo Stan Ekeh, has urged businesses to deepen brand-consumer relationships to remain competitive in the digital age.

‎

‎Ekeh, who made the call at an event organised by Nigeria’s commerce radio station, Konga 103.7FM, championed what he termed the “Last Mile Takeover” as the ultimate game-changer for business success.

‎

‎Ekeh stressed that the final point of interaction between a brand and its consumer is now the most strategic point in the marketing funnel, describing it as “where trust is built, loyalty is secured, and value is delivered.

‎“The media is the strongest link between brands and consumers,” the tech entrepreneur said, citing this belief as the inspiration behind the creation of KongaFM—a station powered by cutting-edge technology and artificial intelligence to bridge the connection between brands and the modern consumer.

READ ALSO: Palm Sunday: CAN bemoans absence of peace in Plateau

‎

‎Since launching in January 2025, Konga 103.7FM has rapidly gained traction, offering a blend of premium entertainment and commerce-driven content. As Konga FM continues to reshape how businesses reach and resonate with consumers, Ekeh challenged Nigerian businesses to be bold, and meet their consumers where it matters most, which is the last mile.

‎

‎Head of KongaFM, Ifeoma Ajumobi, in her welcome remarks, highlighted the station’s robust architecture tailored to support brands while engaging listeners in fresh, dynamic ways.

‎

‎The event drew praise from major industry players such as Samsung, Nivea, Checkers Custard, Kenya Airways, Emzor Pharmaceuticals, Xiaomi, and LG, all of whom hailed KongaFM as a disruptive force in marketing.

‎

‎Marketing manager, Checkers Custard Africa, Peggy Abengowe, applauded the station’s impact on distribution and visibility, while marketing executive, Emzor Pharmaceuticals, Rachael Okeke, described the establishment of KongaFM as a “win-win for brands and consumers”.