Tears, sorrow as kaduna popular Pastor, Rev Azzaman buried, Friday

By Idibia Gabriel

In kaduna, it was a free flow of tears and sorrow on Friday when the body of a popular Pastor, late Rev. David Ayuba Azzaman, who died of car accident on the 24th of May 2025, was committed to mother earth.

Accordingly, mothers, fathers, sons and daughters, wife, sisters and brothers, church members, friends and well wishers also could not hold back their tears as emotions rose during a deep rooted touch on Azzaman memory by some powerful men of God at the burial prayer service ceremony held at his church.

Indeed, King Worship Chapel and Ministry, Sabon Tasha, his church, where he’s an Assistant General Overseer was overturned with huge crowd of sympathisers including personalities of all shades, singing praises of late Azzaman for leaving a selfless and courageous fearless christian life.

Born-Fulani patrimonially, late Azzaman, according to one of those who deliver sermons at the burial ceremony, is known for fisher of men and winner of soul for God, and had won souls of so many Fulani Muslims to Christianity in his lifetime during evangelism.

Hours were spent yet time was not enough for clergies for sermons during funeral service at the worship chapel where Many referred to him as a General, bulldozer, lion, courageousity, fearless, controversial preacher, amongst other nomenclatures according him including fighter and voice of voiceless.

Rev. David Ayuba Azzaman, otherwise known as Azzaman Azzaman!!, was born on Tuesday 8th December 1970, to the family of late Mr. Ayuba Azzaman and late Mama Saratu Ayuba, in Samaru- Zaria, kaduna state.

A man of humility, resilience and unwavering faith Rev Azzaman s life journey epitomized service – both in secular and spiritual realm.

His primary and post primary education began in Zaria as well as his university degree in ABU Zaria in kaduna, worked as teacher, banker before his calling into the God work.

Creams of personalities in attendance includes former Kaduna LP Guber candidate, northern CAN chairman, states and LG CAN chairman, prophets and prophetess from far and near, including Evangelist Mohammed Mohammed from Niger republic and so many others too many to mention were in attendant.