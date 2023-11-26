Tears, blood as military unleashes month-long aggression against terrorists, bandits, separatists

…Gripping account of casualties

BY BARTH EZE

The Nigeria Army is on rampage across the six geo-political zones of the country fighting insurgency and demobilizing the criminal elements.

Throughout November, the troops working in the North East, North West, North Central, South East, South-South and South West zones, recorded massive achievements in their quest to end insurgency in Nigeria.

It was a heavy casualty for the terrorists, bandits, IPOB-ESN, Boko Haram, ISWAP, oil thieves, and other sundry criminals disturbing the peace of the country.

The Army said it staged tough operations on the terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, Indigenous People Of Biafra, a secessionist group, and their militia fronts, the Eastern Security Network, ESN, Boko Haram, ISWAP and group of oil thieves in the last one month with major casualties recorded against the enemies of the country, across the zones.

Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General, Edward Buba, on Thursday, at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja, said the ongoing military operations by the Armed Forces of Nigeria as at 23 November, 2023, was a commendable operation.

Buba explained that the Joint Task Force Operation code-named ‘Hadin Kai’ in the North East, zone of the country, arrested a suspected Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists collaborators in Gujba LGA of Yobe State.

According to him, all recovered items, arrested suspects and rescued hostages were handed over to the relevant authority for further actions. He added that the suspects would be prosecuted.

He revealed that the Armed forces in the course of its operations, eliminated a large number of terrorist, destroyed a large number of terrorist hideouts and continue to pull down their strong holds and their military capabilities.

Buba further said the war objective of the Army was to destroy the groups, decapitate them, and erode their ability to rage terror attacks against citizens.

He added that the troops conducted operations to curb the violent activities in the NE, NW and NC zones, as well as the sundry crimes in the SW zone.

According to him, in the SE Zone, troops conducted offensive actions against the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN) as well as other miscreants engaged in diverse violent activities.

“While in the SS Zone, troops curtailed the sabotage of the nation’s oil infrastructure and theft of crude oil.

“The war against terrorist, insurgent, violent extremists and others creating insecurity in the country wages on, and the military is progressing towards its goal of total destruction of these elements. In this war, the military is learning every day how to better deal with the threat posed by these groups.

“We are maximizing the substantial advantage that we have such as air superiority and aerial cover for the ground forces. The joint operational environment is witnessing communication and coordination of fires between ground and aerial assets to decimate the enemy on the ground.

“The operations of the week in focus resulted in 99 neutralized terrorists, while 198 of them were arrested.” He said.

Buba stressed that Troops also arrested 49 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 139 kidnapped hostages.

“In the South-South, troops denied the oil theft of the estimated sum of One Billion Eighteen Million Four Hundred and Eighty Three Thousand Nine Hundred Naira (N1, 018,483,900.00) only.

“Furthermore, troops recovered 141 assorted weapons and 1,463 assorted ammunition. The breakdown are as follows: one GPMG, one GT3 rifle, one assault rifle, 49 AK47 rifles, one josef magnum pump action gun, one double barrel gun, 2 single barrel guns, 9 locally made pistols, 13 dane guns, one hand grenade, 7 locally made rifles, 3 RPG chargers, 2 locally made hand grenades.

“Others are: 347 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 966 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 25 rounds of 9mm ammo, 58 live cartridges, 50 rounds of empty cases of 7.62mm special ammo, 30 magazines, 27 vehicles, 47 mobile phones, 34 motorcycles and sum of N717,580.00 amongst other items.

“Troops in the Niger Delta area destroyed 245 dugout pits, 31 boats, 69 storage tanks, 23 vehicles, 162 cooking ovens, one pumping machine, 3 outboard engine, one tricycle and 50 illegal refining sites. Troops recovered 578,900 litres of stolen crude oil, 454,330 litres of illegally refined AGO and 10,000 litres of DPK.

“Going by the outcome of ongoing operations across the country, the military is ready, capable and eager to continue its mission of securing the country by the destruction of terrorist, extremist and insurgents.

“Given that there are several lines of operation in countering insurgency, it is pertinent to state that combat operations against these insurgents, terrorists and extremists remain one line of action.” He further said.

Buba called on Nigerians for support, particularly in the area of public opinion.

“We have to show support for our troops to win this war. The gallant men and women of the armed forces continue to put themselves in harm way to ensure the safety and security of citizens. We have to exhibit patriotism and encourage them in our public discuss. The leadership of the armed forces under the Chief of Defence Staff, General CG Musa, is open to workable ideas to improve ongoing operations. Nigeria belongs to us all and therefore victory in this war is nonnegotiable. Together, we not just win, but we have dominion.” Buba explained.

According to him, the troops conducted fighting patrols in Askira Uba, Bama, Abadam and Gujba LGAs of Borno and Yobe State, respectively.

He said troops ambushed the Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists in Gwoza and Damboa LGAs of Borno State and discovered unexploded Ordinance and IED in Mobbar and Biu LGAs of Borno State.

He added that troops arrested suspected BH/ISWAP terrorists spy and a gunrunner in Damaturu and Kwaya Kusar LGAs of Yobe and Borno States respectively, stressing that the Troops further conducted offensive operations in Damboa and Mobbar LGAs of Borno State.

He said: “there was arrest of suspected BH/ISWAP terrorists’ collaborators. On 17 November 2023, troops arrested three suspected terrorists’ collaborators in Gujba LGA of Yobe State. The suspects claimed that they were coarse to go on the errand by terrorists elements.

“some BH/ISWAP Terrorists surrendered between 15 and 21 Nov 23, and a total of 108 terrorists and their families comprising 13 adult males 32 adult females and 63 children surrendered to troops within the theatre of operations.” He said.

The Army Spokesman, said during the fighting patrols, on 20 and 21 November 2023, in separate operations, troops conducted fighting patrol to Askira Uba, Bama and Abadam LGAs of Borno State, and made contact with the terrorists adding that during a fire fight, troops neutralized five terrorists and arrested four.

He further said that troops recovered four AK47 rifles, two locally made rifles, five magazines, 90 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, two mobile phones and two motorcycles.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that two among the suspects were explosive Ordinance experts. On 21 November 2023, troops conducted fighting patrol to kidnappers’ hideout and made contact in Gujba LGA of Yobe State. Following a fire fight, troops neutralized 2 criminals while others fled. Troops recovered 4 AK47 rifles, 73 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammo and 2 mobile phones.

“BH/ISWAP terrorists ambushed on troops on 16 and 19 November 2023, adding that the troops while on fighting patrols in separate operations were ambushed by BH/ISWAP terrorists in Gwoza and Damboa LGAs of Borno State.

“Following a fire fight, troops neutralized 10 terrorists while others fled. Troops recovered one GPMG, GT3 rifle, one 36 hand grenade, 107 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammo, 30 rounds of empty cases of 7.62mm Special ammo and one empty case of 7.62 mm NATO ammo.

“Discovery of UXO. On 17 November 2023, troops while conducting fighting patrols discovery Unexploded Ordinance (UXO) in Mobbar LGA of Borno State. The UXO was successfully removed while efforts are ongoing to dispose it.

“Arrest of suspected BH/ISWAP terrorists Spy on 18 November 2023, troops while on perimeter patrol arrested a suspected BH/ISWAP terrorists spy identified withheld at Damaturu LGA of Yobe State.

“There was arrest of suspected gunrunners on 18 November 2023, following a tip off, troops with Hybrid Forces arrested two suspected gunrunners in Kwaya Kusar LGA of Borno State. Troop recovered one assault rifle without magazine, one single barrel auto gun, one Dane gun, 16 cartridges and one mobile phone.

He said the Troops discovered and detonated IED, on 20 November 2023, adding that the troops while on patrol discovered an IED with a hand-written letter in Biu LGA of Borno State.

According to him the analysis of the hand-written letter is ongoing.

“On 20 November 2023, troops in conjunction with hybrid forces conducted offensive operation and made contact with terrorists in Damboa LGA of Borno State. Following a fire fight, troops neutralized 7 BH/ISWAP terrorists while others fled. Troops recovered 5 AK47 rifles and 100 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammo.

“On 21 November 2023, troops with hybrid forces conducted offensive operation and made contact with terrorists in Mobbar LGA of Borno State. Following a fire fight, troops neutralized 5 terrorists while others fled. Troops recovered 7 AK47 rifles, 3 magazines, 70 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammo and 2 motorcycles.

“Overall, troops of Operation HADIN KAI neutralized 19 terrorists, arrested 21 and rescued eight kidnapped hostages. Troops recovered one GPMG, one GT3 rifle, one assault rifle, 40 AK47 rifles, one single barrel auto gun, two locally made rifles, one Dane gun, one hand grenade, 333 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 107 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 16 live cartridges, 30 rounds of empty cases of 7.62mm special ammo, 8 magazines and 5 mobile phones.

The operation in the North Central by the Joint Task Force of Troops of ‘Operation SAFE HAVEN’ also witnessed the arrest of suspected arms dealers in Zango Kataf and Kagarko LGAs of Kaduna State.

The Troops conducted raid operation on the criminal hideouts in Mangu LGA of Plateau State and arrested suspected Militias in Mangu LGA of Plateau State.

The suspected arms dealers was arrested between 14 and 17 November 2023, as the troops in separate operations, arrested three suspected arms dealers whom the Army failed to disclose their identities in order not to jeopardise investigations.

The suspects were arrested in Zango Kataf and Kagarko LGAs of Kaduna State.

It was gathered that the preliminary investigation revealed that they were on their way to deliver ammunition to Bello Turji, who is a notorious terrorist leader in Zamfara State.

In the raid, the Troops recovered 504 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammo, 100 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammo, 3 RPG chargers, 3 mobile phones, one ATM card and one vehicle.

Another raid operation conducted on 14 November 2023, led to the arrest of suspected criminals’ hideout in Mangu LGA of Plateau State.

It was earned that during the raid; troops arrested one suspect with one AK47 rifle and 9 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammo.

On 20 November 2023, troops responded to a distress call on attack on locals by suspected herder militias in Mangu LGA of Plateau State, and arrest some of the suspected militias.

Speaking on the update of the operations, Buba explained that Troops exploited the general area and arrested 17 suspected suspects.

He said the overall; troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN neutralized three terrorists, arrested 32 and rescued 8 kidnapped hostages.

“Troops also recovered one AK47 rifle, 3 RPG charger, 100 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 513 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, one vehicle, and 3 mobile phones amongst other items.

“On the operation Whirl Stroke carried out in the North Central of the country, Buba said: Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke conducted raid operation at suspected criminal hideout in Takum and Katsina-Ala LGAs of Taraba and Benue States, respectively.” Buba said.

He said further that the troops also arrested a notorious criminal in Katsina-Ala LGA of Benue State adding that during raid operation on 15 November 2023, troops raided terrorist hideouts in Takum and Katsina-Ala LGAs of Taraba and Benue States respectively.

“During the operations, troops made contact with criminals. Following a fire fight, one terrorist was neutralised while others fled. Troops exploited the general area and recovered one AK47 rifle, one magazine and 27 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammo.

“On 17 November 2023, troops raided a criminals’ hideout and arrested a notorious criminal in Katsina Ala LGA of Benue State.

“Troops also arrested a notorious criminal on 17 November 2023, and that during covert operation, they officers arrested a notorious criminal in Katsina-Ala LGA of Benue State.

“Overall, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE neutralized 2 terrorists, arrested 9 terrorists and rescued 3 kidnapped hostages. Troops also recovered one AK47 rifle, one magazine and 27 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo amongst other items.” He said.

According to Buba, the Joint Task Force operation, during the operation ‘Hadarin Daji’ in the North West axis of the country, where the troops arrested suspected terrorist in Matazu LGA of Katsina State.

He said the Troop also rescued kidnapped hostages in Faskari and Batsari LGAs of Katsina State. He further said that the troop’s offensive operations led to the neutralisation of terrorists in Bali LGA of Taraba State.

Buba explained that the Troops responded to bandits activities in Malumfashi and Danmusa LGAs Zamfara and Katsina States respectively as well as Tangaza LGA of Sokoto State.

Terrorists recorded casualty when the Troops conducted fighting patrol in Tangaza LGA of Sokoto State and in the operation, the Troops arrested suspected impostor in Mallam Madori LGA of Jigawa State.

“On 13 November 2023, following a tip off, troops arrested five suspected terrorists in Matazu LGA of Katsina State. Preliminary investigation revealed that suspects were part of the terrorists that attacked Sayaya village on 6 Nov 23 in the same LGA.

“On 13 and 14 November 2023, troops intercepted and rescued 11 kidnapped hostages in Faskari and Batsari LGAs of Katsina State.

According to Buba, there was offensive operation, on 13 November 2023, when troops conducted offensive operations to terrorists’ hideouts in Bali LGA of Taraba State, adding that during the operation, troops made contact with terrorists.

“Following a fire fight, troops neutralized six terrorists and recovered one AK47 rifle with two magazines loaded with 52 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammo.

“On 15 November 2023, troops while on fighting patrol made contact with terrorists in Batsari LGA of Katsina State. Following a fire fight, troops neutralized one terrorist and recovered one AK47 rifle, 2 magazines loaded with 20 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammo and 4 motorcycles.” He said.

Speaking on the banditry activities in the month of November, Buba explained that between 18 and 19 November 2023, in separate operations, troops responded to information on bandits’ activities in Maru, Malumfashi and Danmusa LGAs of Zamfara and Katsina States respectively.

According to him, following a fire fight, troops neutralized four bandits and rescued two kidnapped hostages adding that Troops recovered one AK47 rifle with magazine loaded with 13 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammo, three mobile phones, one motorcycle and the sum of N18, 560.00

“On 20 November 2023, troops conducted fighting patrol and made contact with bandits in Tangaza LGA of Sokoto State. Following a fire fight, troops neutralized 4 terrorist and recovered 2 locally made pistol, one long Dane gun, 5 empty case of 7.62mm special ammo, 4 mobile phones and destroyed 2 motorcycles.

“On 21 November 2023, troops on fighting patrol responded to kidnapping activities in Tangaza LGA of Sokoto State. Troops rescued 52 kidnapped hostages on the operation.

“On 18 November 2023, troops while on patrol, arrested two impostors in Mallam Madori LGA of Jigawa State.

“On 17 November 2023, the air component of Operation HADARIN DAJI conducted air interdiction on a targeted terrorists’ leaders enclave known as LALBI NAGOGO. The enclave is in Danmusa LGA of Katsina State.

Buba said following confirmation of terrorist and his foot soldiers presence, the location was attacked with rockets and cannons stressing that the battle damage assessment revealed several terrorist were neutralized with various camps destroyed.