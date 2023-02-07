Teachers’ professional institute gets N1bn life line in Niger

BY SAKA BOLAJI

Niger State Government has proposed to relocated its Teacher Professional Development Institute (NSTPDI), Dan-Daudu, to the former Women Teachers College, Minna, as it plans to release N1 billion contract to put up new structures, due to Insecurity.

State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, disclosed this at the Combined Graduation of 2019/20, 2020/21 and 2021/22 – totaling 513 students, held at JLK IIC, Minna, which has impacted on the capacity of schools to deliver quality education across the state.

Governor Bello said that the institute established to cater for the professional development of teachers and catch them young for sustenance of the profession.

He noted that this was coming from the background of the failing infrastructure and poor quality of teaching and learning inherited on assumption of office in 2015.

The Commissioner for Education, Hajiya Hannatu Jibrin Salihu applauded the governor for the foresight to change the narrative in the education sector, adding that the institute has met the expectations of the state, urging for its sustenance of the pace in standard.

She revealed that in the last seven years, they have continued to invest in the education sector for the development of the state, arising from government roadmap for the sector to develop the transform education in Niger State.

Also, the Chairperson and Chief Executive of the Institute, Hajiya Dije Bala noted that the students cut across the 274 wards who were selected on merit and studied free of charge, she described as real human resource investment and urged beneficiaries to pay back to impact on the society.

It could be recalled that the institute located at Dan-Daudu, Shiroro Local Government of the state, was forced to relocate to Zarumai Secondary School in Minna, due to activities of kidnapping, banditry and others, to ensure the success of the programme.

