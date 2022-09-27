TCN restores national grid after partial collapse

By Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja with agency report

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says it has restored the national grid after it’s partial collapse on Monday.

Mrs Ndidi Mbah, TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs made this known in a statement in Abuja.

Mbah said that the national grid experienced partial system disturbance at about 10.51am, as result of sudden drop in system frequency, which created system instability.

She said that the restoration of the affected grid commenced immediately at 11.55am with Osogbo/Ihovbor, followed by Jebba/Osogbo, Kainji/Jebba, Benin/Onitsha, Shiroro/Kaduna, Shiroro/Katampe and Alaoji/Ikot-Ekpene.

Others are Lokoja/Gwagwalada, Odukpani/Ikot Ekpene, Benin/Omotosho, Oke-Aro/Ikeja west, Egbin/Oke-Aro and Kaduna/Kano.

She said the grid restoration has almost been completed, adding that the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) regrets any inconveniences caused.

Mbah said NESI appreciated the understanding of electricity customers within and outside the country.

According to her, NESI is committed to leveraging the concerted interventions instituted so far to enhance power supply reliability so that the issue of system disturbance will soon become outdated.

She said the National Control Centre would launch full-scale investigation “to establish and ascertain the cause of the partial disturbance as this unwholesome event has resulted in aggregated generation loss.”

The latest collapse of Nigeria’s electricity national grid is the 7th time in 2022.

The last national system collapse was recorded on June 13, 2022.

According to reports, the National System Operator’s data showed that as at 12 noon on Monday, no power generation plant was on the grid.

Further checks revealed that as at 10am, 19 plants were generating a combined 3,302 Megawatts with Shiroro Hydro at 573MW.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...