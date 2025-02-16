TCN dismisses reports of national grid collapse, clarifies power outage

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has refuted claims of a national grid collapse in 2025, dismissing reports of recent system failures as false and misleading.

In a statement signed by its management, TCN urged the public to disregard unauthorised sources spreading inaccurate information about the grid’s status.

The company reaffirmed that the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) operates under strict regulatory oversight, with only the National Control Centre System Operator or its designated backup authorised to provide updates on grid operations.

Clarifying the incident of February 12, TCN explained that a line tripping on the Omotosho-Ikeja West 330kV transmission line coincided with a scheduled outage on the Benin-Egbin 330kV line, which was undergoing mechanical line tracing.

READ ALSO: Plateau Governor Mutfwang, partners UNDP for youths development

This resulted in a cascading outage affecting power supply in Abuja, Lagos, and Osogbo, though other parts of the country remained unaffected. The company confirmed that bulk power supply to the affected areas had since been fully restored.

TCN reiterated that there had been no system collapse this year and advised the public to rely only on official statements from its Public Affairs Department for updates on the national grid. The company also emphasised the importance of verifying information to prevent the spread of false reports that could mislead the public about Nigeria’s power transmission system.