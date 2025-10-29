TCN announces phased power cuts in Apo, Asokoro, Jabi over road project

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced that some parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will experience temporary power outages due to ongoing road construction along the Kuje axis.

In a statement on Tuesday, TCN said the construction project, handled by the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), will run from Tuesday, October 28, to Sunday, November 16.

“The construction work will affect the 132kV Gwagwalada- Kukwaba–Apo Double Circuit Transmission line.

“In view of this, TCN will undertake a planned load management operation that will involve temporary interruption of power within the working hours for the road construction to ensure the safety of all stakeholders,” the commission said.

Speaking further, TCN revealed that the outage will occur in three phases.

“The first phase is scheduled to commence from Tuesday, 28th October to Sunday, 2nd November 2025, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. daily.

“The second phase will take place from 6th November – 9th November 2025 between 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. daily, while the third phase will take effect from 12th November – 16th November 2025 between 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. daily,” the commission revealed.

TCN added that areas including Apo, Lokogoma, Guzape, Asokoro, Wuye, Utako, Jabi, and Idu Industrial Layout will be affected.

Regular power supply will be restored at the end of each workday. TCN expressed regret over the inconvenience and appealed for public understanding.