Task Force recovers 222 rustled cattle in Taraba

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The Taraba State Cattle and Livestock Recovery Committee has recovered 222 rustled cows from various parts of the state, as well as from Plateau and Nasarawa States, in collaboration with security agencies.

Following a verification process, some of the recovered cattle were returned to their rightful owners upon presentation of proof of ownership.

The committee was established by the Taraba State Government to enhance security and ensure transparency in the recovery and return of stolen livestock.

This initiative, carried out through joint operations with security agencies, has been particularly active in the Ardo-Kola Local Government Area.

Aminu Hassan, the chairman of both the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in Taraba and the Jalingo Local Government Council, leads the committee. He reported that 198 of the 222 recovered cows had been successfully identified and returned to their owners after a rigorous verification process in Jalingo, the state capital.

Hassan urged individuals with missing cattle or livestock to come forward if they can prove ownership, as efforts to reunite recovered animals with their rightful owners continue.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association in Taraba, Ya’u Ibrahim, commended the government’s intervention, describing it as a crucial step in preventing unnecessary conflicts and fostering peaceful coexistence.

As of the time of reporting, 24 cows and 59 sheep recovered by the committee remain unclaimed.