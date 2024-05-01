Taraba: Troops clear terrorists’ camp, rescue kidnapped victims

In the series of successful operations conducted by troops of 6 Brigade/Sector 3 Operation WHIRL STROKE between 27 and 29 April 2024, a terrorists’ camp has been cleared, kidnapped victims rescued, and a significant amount of arms and ammunition recovered.

The operation is aimed at eliminating the threat posed by terrorists instigating fear and chaos in Taraba State.

Troops from the 93 Battalion Sub-Sector 3B OPWS, stationed at Fikyu on 29th April 2024, swiftly responded to reports of suspected terrorists firing sporadically in the Pukun area of Fikyu in Ussa Local Government Area. The troops engaged them with superior firepower, forcing their retreat. Further search of the area led to the recovery of 1 AK 47 magazine with 10 rounds of 7.62MM special ammunition.

Additionally, troops deployed at Kufai Amadu and Kasuwan Haske, in collaboration with troops from Sub-Sector 1A OPWS, acted on intelligence regarding the hideout of terrorists in Vingir Village of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area, Benue State. The terrorists were engaged with superior firepower, leading to their withdrawal in disarray.

The troops arrested a suspected kidnapper named Dogo Manu, who was found in possession of 2 Techno mobile phones and Forty Thousand Naira (#40,000). A search of their camp resulted in the recovery of 1 AK 47 rifle. Furthermore, the troops successfully secured the release of kidnapped victims, Dr. James Raphael and his son, in Gbeji, Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

In another development, troops of 20 Model Battalion Sub-Sector 3A OPWS, while on night Patrol around Gangdanbana and Kwanar Maliki in Bali Local Government Area on 27 April 2024 apprehended one Junaidu Isiaka with 4 sacks of substance suspected to be cannabis sativa. The suspect has been on the watchlist of the security agencies for his involvement in illegal drugs deal and supplies to terrorists and other criminal elements operating within the general area.

The operation highlights the commitment and dedication of our troops in combating terrorism and all forms of the criminalities while ensuring the safety and security of the citizens. The Nigerian Army remains resolute in its efforts to rid the region of criminal elements and restore peace and stability.