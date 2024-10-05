Taraba signs MoU to build ‘Eco-Lodges’ in Sardauna

BY ORJI ONYEKWERE

Taraba State Government through the Ministry of Heritage and Ecotourism has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the African International Documentary Festival Foundation (AFIDFF) to build eco-lodges and the associated amenities that promote sustainable tourism and environmental conservation. in Tunga SGEN, Sardauna LGA, Taraba State.

The project will include: Conference and meeting rooms, Golf course, Children’s Park, Staff quarters, chalets, Student and research dormitory, farm, Gallery, clinic and Helipad.

During the signing ceremony at the office of the MD, Mambilla Beverages, Mr. Timothy Fanya, Hon. Joseph Titus Nagombe, the Commissioner for Heritage & Ecotourism expressed enthusiasm for the initiative on behalf of Governor Kefas Agbu, emphasizing the importance of sustainable tourism.

READ ALSO: How things got bad between Fred and Agatha Amata

“This project aligns perfectly with our vision for the Mambilla Plateau as a premier eco-tourism destination. It offers a unique opportunity to showcase our natural beauty while preserving our environment for future generations,” he stated.

The eco-lodges funded by UNESCO through AFIDFF, an organization known for its commitment in documentary filmmaking and cultural promotion will oversee the development and operational phases of the project, ensuring that the lodges reflect the region’s cultural heritage while following environmentally sustainable practices.

Mrs. Malame Mangzha, Director General of AFIDFF, emphasized the organization’s commitment to enhancing tourism in Africa, expressing excitement about the partnership with the Taraba State Government. “We are excited to partner with the Taraba State Government on this transformative project. Our aim is to create a model for eco-friendly tourism that supports local economies and encourages visitors to appreciate the beauty of the Mambilla Plateau.”

The project is anticipated to launch in the coming months, paving the way for a new chapter in Taraba’s tourism sector.