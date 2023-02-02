Taraba: S’Court nullifies Bwacha’s candidacy, leaves APC without Gov’ship candidate

BY ANDREW OROLUA

The Supreme Court in Abuja, Nigeria has nullified the election of Senator Emmanuel Bwacha as the Gubernatorial candidate of All Progressives Congress APC for Taraba state in the March 11, 2023 elections.

Apex Court set aside, the judgement of the Court of Appeal Yola Division, which had on November 24, 2022, reinstated Emmanuel Bwacha as governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the forthcoming general elections

In a judgement on Wednesday, Justice Adamu Jauro affirmed the decision of the Federal High Court Jalingo Taraba State capital that nullified the election of Bwacha as the APC governorship candidate in the state.

The decision leaves Taraba state APC without governorship candidate except the party conduct primary election.

A 5-man panel of the Supreme Court upheld the judgement of the trial court which had ordered for a fresh primary election within 14 days.

The Apex court said, there was no valid APC Primary elections conducted in Taraba state.

The Court agreed that the results of the primary election were purported and fraudulently allocated to the candidate.

The Apex court said “the appeal is allowed and Parties to bear their respective cost”

Recalled that, the Court of Appeal, Yola division had reinstated Senator Emmanuel Bwacha as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba state.

In a unanimous decision, the three-man panel led by Justice Tani Yusuf Hassan set aside the judgment of the trial court and ruled in favour of Bwacha.

A Federal High Court sitting in Jalingo, Taraba State capital had nullified the election of Bwacha as the APC governorship candidate in the state.

The court also ordered that a fresh primary election should be conducted by the party to elect a new governorship candidate.

The High Court ruling followed a petition filed before the court by one of the aspirants, David Sabo Kente.

Kente had told the court that no governorship primary election was held in Taraba. Justice Simon Amobeda subsequently nullified Bwacha’s election and ordered a fresh primary within 14 days.

The judge also ordered the electoral commission, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to stop recognising of Bwacha as the candidate of the party.

Reacting to the Judgment in an interview, the appellant who was also an aspirant Mr. David Kente described it as land mark judgment that brought hope to the people of Taraba State.

