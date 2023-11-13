Taraba LG Polls: We’ll take Duwe by his Words – NNPP boss says

By Okerafor Athanasius

The Taraba State chapter of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has restated its resolve to win overwhelmingly in the November 18 Local Government Council Elections to be conducted by the State Independent Electoral Commission (TSIEC).

The State Chairman NNPP, Hon. Abdullahi Ade said if the TSIEC Chairman, Dr. Philip Duwe fulfills his promise of conducting transparent Elections, NNPP will come out victorious in areas they filled Candidates.

Ade, who spoke exclusively with Daily Times this Sunday at the Party’s Secretariat in Jalingo added that NNPP has mapped out modalities to participate with victory in the upcoming Elections.

“We have met with the TSIEC Chairman, Dr. Philip Duwe and he promised to conduct free, fair and credible Elections and we are taking him by his words”,

“Let TSIEC Chairman fulfill his promise and give every Political Party fair hearing”,

“I know he will do it because he is a good man, a Religious person and he will not tell lies”, he said.

Hon. Ade further disclosed that NNPP fielded Six (6) Chairmanship Candidates for the election, describing the flag-bearers as hardworking and vibrant personalities who he explained that critical Stakeholders and party Supporters from various Councils have confidence on, believing that they would deliver on their mandates.

The Local Governments where Hon. Ade opined NNPP has contenders include; Jalingo, Yorro, Gassol, Sardauna, Karim Lamido and Ibi.

“We also have Forty (40) Candidates to contest elections as Councillors in various Wards of some Local Government Councils across the State”,

“We followed the rule of Law by conducting Primaries but in some areas and Wards, Candidates came through Consensus”, said Ade.

On Campaigns, the Chairman said he advised NNPP intending Chairmen and Councillors to embark on House to House, Door to Door Campaigns to canvas for Votes from their people.

NNPP boss also told our Correspondent that the flag-bearers were charged to conduct themselves in orderly manner, stressing that they should respect

constituted authorities, be law-abiding while going about their Campaigns to canvas for Votes.

“We are hopeful of coming out victorious insha Allah”, he added.

