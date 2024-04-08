Taraba kidnap kingpin: Wadume, given heroic welcome after jail term

Ibbi, a community in Taraba State, was in a joyous mood on Sunday, April 7, 2024, as dozens of residents trooped out to welcome popular kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Baba aka Wadume.

Politics Nigeria recalls that Wadume was arrested in August 2019 after the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the IGP squad that arrested him were attacked by soldiers while on their way to Abuja.

The soldiers attached to Battalion 93, Ibbi-Takum road, led by Tijjani Balarabe, were reported to have set Wadume free and subsequently killed some of the officers who arrested him.

He was then rearrested and sentenced to jail.

Wadume (2nd left)

This newspaper understands that the kidnap lord was released from Kuje Prison in Abuja, on Friday after concluding his jail sentence which ran concurrently.

Wadume was ferried into Ibbi through river Benue, where he was received by thousands of people, including youths and women.

A resident of Ibbi town, Musa Garba, said the town was at standstill for Wadume.

Garba said the elderly and youths trooped out to receive Wadume by the river side and from there he went through the town before retiring to his house.

“We are in festive mood as Wadume regained his freedom and now out of prison and now with us in in his home town Ibbi,” a resident told DailyTrust.

Meanwhile, Wadumi has visited the Chief of Ibbi chiefdom, Alhaji Salihu Danbawuro, at his palace.

Wadume told the chief that he was at the palace to appreciate the traditional ruler and the entire people of his chiefdom.

“I and the entire people of Ibbi chiefdom are happy that Hamisu Wadume is now back in Ibbi his home town.” the chief responded.