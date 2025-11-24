Taraba Govt orders all boarding  schools closed 

The Taraba State government has directed the shutdown of boarding facilities in all public and private secondary schools due to growing security threats across northern Nigeria.

The order came after a security reassessment prompted by recent assaults on boarding schools in Kebbi and Niger states.

According to sources, boarding students are deemed especially at risk given the prevailing security climate.

Governor Agbu Kefas has approved a temporary transition from boarding to day-school operations statewide.

In a statement, the Commissioner for Information and Re-orientation, Zainab Usman, instructed principals and school proprietors to immediately commence the deboarding process and inform parents and guardians accordingly.

Usman admitted that the decision may cause inconvenience for families but stressed that student safety remains the government’s highest priority as security agencies intensify efforts across the country.

“This directive is a protective step taken in the best interest of every child in Taraba State,” she stated.

With this move, Taraba joins other northern states reassessing their boarding-school systems in response to renewed attacks on educational institutions.

Security experts caution that additional states could adopt similar measures if intelligence continues to point to emerging threats.