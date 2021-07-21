Taraba Emir issues quit notice to herders, accuses them of kidnapping

HERDERS in Taraba State have been asked to quit forests within the next 30 days or face being compelled to do so.

On Tuesday, the Emir of the Muri Empire, Abbas Tafida, issued the expulsion order.

Despite the state’s generosity, Tafida accused the herders of kidnapping residents for ransom.

He tasked the Fulani herdsmen’s leadership with finding the rotten apples among them.

“Our Fulani herdsmen in the forests, you came into this state and we accepted you, why then will you be coming to towns and villages to kidnap residents, even up to the extent of raping our women?

“Because of this unending menace, every Fulani herdsman in this state have been given 30 days ultimatum to vacate the forests.

“We are tired of having sleepless nights and the hunger alone in the land is enormous and we will not allow it to continue,” he said.

Taraba State is one of the states in the country’s north-west that has been plagued by banditry activities.

The state branch of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) criticized the state government of Governor Darius Ishaku for the increase in insecurity in the state in May.

The group bemoaned Ishaku’s performance, particularly in the area of security, and expressed disappointment that the government had failed to take serious measures to stop the state’s ongoing attacks on herders.

In a statement issued by its Chairman, Sahabi Mahmood Tukur, MACBAN expressed regret that the government had failed to assist herders and their animals despite multiple attacks.

Herders, according to Tukur, “are not being carried along by this state government,” and “we have never gotten any help from the governor since his administration began.”

As indigenous, he believes the government should end its discrimination against herders throughout the state.