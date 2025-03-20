Taraba businessman dragged to court by lover’s husband over alleged affair

By Kingsley Chukwuka

A Jalingo-based businessman, Husseni Kashimu, has been dragged before a Chief Magistrate Court, sitting in Jalingo, Taraba State, for allegedly enticing a married woman and engaging in an extramarital affair with her.

The case, presided over by Chief Magistrate Chris Jonah, was filed by the husband of the woman, Mahmud Usman Garba, a resident of Rafin Senyi, Jalingo.

Garba alleged that Kashimu had been in a relationship with his wife, Hadiza Sani, and had engaged in sexual relations with her.

During the court hearing, a prosecution witness, Tahir Hassan, testified that Kashimu had admitted to the affair during a reconciliation meeting held at the palace of the Chief of Tigun in Kurmi Local Government Council of the state.

READ ALSO: E-paper: 10 things you need to know on The DailytimesNGR

According to Hassan, Kashimu had earlier pledged to end the relationship but allegedly failed to do so.

The witness further claimed that despite the intervention, Kashimu continued the affair with Hadiza Sani, who is a mother of five children with her husband, Mahmud Usman.

Chief Magistrate Jonah has adjourned the case to April 9 for the continuation of the hearing.

He also directed the prosecution counsel, Danlami Shehu, to ensure that the remaining two witnesses are present at the next session to expedite the trial.