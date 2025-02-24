Taraba APC stakeholders reconcile, plan for 2027 elections

By Kingsley Chukwuka

Key stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Taraba State have resolved their internal disputes and are now focused on strengthening the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

At a crucial meeting held during the weekend, the party leaders agreed to set aside past grievances and work together to build a more formidable opposition in the state.

Speaking, former Ambassador to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Alhaji Hassan Ardo Jika, described the meeting as the most productive since the fallout from the 2022 primaries.

Jika noted that internal divisions had weakened the party, preventing it from effectively challenging what he termed “bad governance” in the state.

He expressed confidence that with renewed unity, the APC in Taraba is now in a strong position to provide both an active opposition and a credible alternative in future elections.

READ ALSO:Benue Chief Judge speaks on faceoff with state Assembly

“I can confirm that the APC in Taraba is finally on the right track. We held a mega meeting with a national official present, and the outcome is very encouraging,” Jika said.

All stakeholders have resolved to work together, forgive past grievances, and move forward as a united force.”

He acknowledged that internal challenges stemming from the last primaries had created divisions, but Sunday’s meeting marked a breakthrough in reconciling differences.

While most key stakeholders attended, notable absentees included the party’s governorship candidate in the last general election, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha.

Taraba APC spokesman, Mr. Aaron Artimas, emphasized that the parley was just one in a series of reconciliation meetings aimed at fostering party unity.

“It has been challenging to bring everyone together under a common front, but we have finally achieved that,” Artimas said.

With this renewed commitment, the APC in Taraba, according to Artimas, is now poised to reposition itself for the 2027 elections.