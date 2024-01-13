Taraba AA HoR candidate pledges jobs for youths

BY OKERAFOR ATHANATIUS

The Action Alliance (AA) candidate for Jalingo, Yorro and Zing Federal Constituency bye-election scheduled by INEC for February in Taraba State, Hon. Munir Adamu Kofi has pledged to offer job opportunities for the teeming youths of the constituency if given the mandate.

Kofi made the pledge during an interface with Journalists shortly after being declared winner of the Party’s Primary Election held yesterday at NUT House in Jalingo.

The AA flagbearer, who expressed his readiness and the Party’s preparedness to win the upcoming Election explained that the Youths of the Three LGAs are strongly behind him.

“I will win overwhelmingly because I have confidence in God and again, I have the Support of the Youths and the critical Stakeholders of our Federal Constituency”,

“I will work very hard to provide jobs for our teeming Youths, initiate Programmes and Policies that will impact positively in the lives of the rural dwellers whom I am going to represent at the Green Chambers of the National Assembly by the grace of God”, he assured.

While emphasising the need to provide adequate security for the protection of the lives and property of his Constituents, Kofi pledged to collaborate with Security Agencies to fight insecurity.

Saturday Times gathered that Hon. Munir Adamu Kofi was returned unopposed after polling fifty-one (51) out of fifty two (52) votes cast at a primary election conducted to ascertain who emerges the party’s candidate for the forth-coming election.

The chairman AA Primary Election Committee, Hon. Auwal Idris declared Kofi winner, described the exercise as transparent and called on members of the Party to support him emerge victorious during the major election with other Political Parties in the State.

In a speech earlier, the State Chairman, Action Alliance (AA), Hon. Sadiq Abdullahi Sahabi said the party’s primary objective was to ensure that good governance is given to the citizenry with the needed dividends of democracy.

Sahabi also informed the gathering that Action Alliance in the State has plans of involving the people living disabilities into the government scheme of things.

“We have created an office for the ‘Able people who are being referred to as people with disability, but at AA, we call them people with ability because if given them chance, they can contribute their own quota to the development of the nation”, he added.