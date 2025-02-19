Taiwan envoy lauds Nigeria’s resources

Andy Yih-Ping Liu, the Representative and Chief of Taiwan Mission in Nigeria, has expressed admiration for Nigeria’s abundant natural and human resources.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja, Liu acknowledged Nigeria’s advantage in possessing vast natural wealth and being free from natural disasters such as earthquakes and tornadoes.

Liu highlighted that Taiwan, in contrast, relies solely on human capital and innovation to overcome national challenges. “We don’t have any mineral resources in Taiwan.

Since 1960, our government has invested heavily in industries such as shipbuilding, oil refineries, and petrochemicals while also strengthening infrastructure, including railways, highways, and airports,” he stated.

He emphasized Taiwan’s strategic focus on importing raw materials to support its industrial sector, a move that has fueled economic growth. “Our economic growth is driven by hard work.

We do not have natural resources; we must purchase them with international funding, convert them into products, and sell them to repay our loans.

This self-reliant development model has made Taiwan a major economic force,” Liu noted, referencing Taiwan’s recognition as one of Asia’s Four Tigers alongside Hong Kong, Singapore, and South Korea by the late 1980s.

Liu also commended Nigeria as a model democracy in Africa, sharing democratic values with Taiwan. “Nigeria has the best democracy in Africa, a model for other nations on the continent.

Taiwan shares the same democratic values. We do not engage in illegal mining, and we apologize for the actions of certain Chinese nationals in Nigeria,” he said.

His remarks underscored Taiwan’s appreciation for Nigeria’s strategic advantages and emphasized the importance of ethical international relations and trade practices.