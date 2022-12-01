Synergy needed to address disruptions in Nigeria’a haulage industry, says Okugbeni

By Joy Obakeye

Stakeholders in haulage, logistics, Oil&Gas and Maritime sectors have called for extensive synergy to accomplish disruptions in the value chain in Nigeria’s economy.

They urged organisations to maintain a supply chain disruption orientation.

Speaking at a One-day Comfab organised by HAUMACE Magazine in Lagos, the convener, Mr Alfred Okugbeni, said the disruption of supply chains has become the new normal since the year 2020 and both countries and businesses alike should find an adaptive framework for managing the issues to minimize the effect of these continuous disruptions.

“The business environment today can be described as highly unstable and unpredictable, where disruptions have become the new normal. This environment is also described as ‘VUCA’ (Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity and Ambiguity). VUCA is an acronym that was used for the first time in 1987 by the United States Army War College after the cold war. It is a concept that is gaining new relevance to characterizing the current environment in which we find ourselves.”

He explained that Nigeria without any doubt is part of the global eco and economic system and have equally witnessed significant disruptions from local developments and external shocks.

“The flooding this year which lasted over a month was so severe that the economy was disrupted and farmlands were destroyed in so many states.

Addressing participants, Okugbeni said: “The thinking that we have overcome the three major killers of humankind seems to have been overtaken by recent happenings.

“Ukraine is considered the “bread basket” of the world but the war has hampered supplies while Russia has put the whole world in a serious dilemma as they now use energy as a bargaining chip with Western Europe and the rest of the world.

He noted that faced with an energy and food crisis in many parts of the world, locally, statistics showed that lots of farmlands cum crops have been destroyed which will further put our country under threat and hunger going forward.

“And coming to the movement of goods from one point to another which is one key area we are looking at the moment, we all saw how trucks were stranded all over the country as a result of the floods”

Also speaking, Mr Deji Ogunde who is the Senior Procurement Manager PZ Cussons, said, disruption of the value chain in any economy curbed by natural disasters such as flooding which affected the road, and waterways and rendered the haulage sector completely comatose.

“The Environment was not left out with farmlands washed away making it difficult for goods and services to adequately go around.

“Employees at all levels of the organisation must maintain an awareness of disruptions and take steps to learn from even small disruptions within the supply chain.

