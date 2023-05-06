Sylva reiterates why Bayelsa must avoid being in opposition

By Amos Okioma

Bayelsa State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the Nov 11th, 2023 election, Chief Timpere Sylva has implored Bayelsans to vote for APC, to avoid the state remaining in opposition, as the state will benefit maximally from the ruling party, with Asiwaji Bola Ahmed.

Sylva stated this while addressing party supporters on his triumphant entry at the party secretariat in Yenagoa after his emergence as the flag bearer of the party on the 14 – 15 April 2023.

According to him, Bayelsa has remained for too long in opposition and that has eluded the state from benefitting from the central government.

” To link with the Federal government is pertinent, than being in opposition, a lot which the state would have benefitted had eluded us”

My APC led government this time around will attract development to the state, we can’t remain in opposition and expect development maximally from the central government”

He said despite all the monies the state has being receiving from the Federal government, there is no commensurate evidence to show, and his government would bring a lot of changes to the state.

He explained that his government would among other things stabilize power,reviltalise the Peace park, an international tourism centre he established that has been abandoned by succesive governments and now moribund as Bayelsans are denied where to go for recreation and picnics during holidays.

” We will also stabilize power and we are back again and want to partner to bring development and progress to the state.

The state has the wherewithal to produce light with preponderance of gas in the state, with constant light industries and investors would be attracted to the state and jobs will be created for the teeming unemployed youths, the prosperity government is nothing but voodoo”

“One of the worst incompetent way to produce jobs is to give every employment unsustainably , how many job can you give to Bayelsans unsustainably.The only panacea to unemployment is to provide sustainable jobs through industries”

” My government will also tackle frontally the flooding problem with the best internationally approved standards”

He said the state has the wherewithal to fight the annual menace and is poised to create and produce power which will attract industries which will employ our youths sustainably and with power industries will spring up for massive employments .

He described Yenagoa as a big village lacking all indices of a state capital and promised to bring true prosperity against the voodoo Prosperity of the present government.

“Talk of prosperity.I laugh.This is not true prosperity.During my tenure over 250 youths were sent abroad for training and today they are self employed, that is what l am talking about as a lot of them are in NNPC and corporate organizations.

He also disclosed that he sent some youths to Thailand for training, as there are ample abundant opportunities to be explored to bring all these opportunities.

” No more voodoo Prosperity as APC and Sylva is back” he said.

While speaking with journalists, the state chairman of APC in the state, Barr. Denis Otiotio, said the teeming supporters of the Party in the state trooped out en masse to receive their leader and the Party governorship candidate Chief Timipre Sylva.

He said, this is the first time their candidate is coming back home after their last primaries, saying that is why the Party deemed it fit and necessary to accord him a hereoic welcome back home as you can see from the mammoth crowd.

“He has been the sole sponsor of the Party in the state, in the previous Election, he has been the pillar behind the Party. He has been the sole financier of the Party. They felt that there is need to show him love since he has become the Governorship candidate of the Party in Bayelsa state”.

“We will move and mobilize all the ways to make sure he is elected into office as the governor of Bayelsa state come November 11th 2023”.

It would be recalled that the All Progressives Congress held it’s Governorship primary on the 14 and 15th April 2023 that produced chief Timipre Sylva who was also the former Minister of Petroleum Resources.

On alleged faction in the party ,Otiotio said, the executive members of the Party has constituted a reconciliation committee headed by His Royal Highness, Millionaire Ambaowei.

“We are on track. There is always aggrieved members after any elections. The duty of the reconciliation committee is to reconcile all aggrieved members so that we can we present a common front to face the incumbent”.

On the deputy governorship candidate, the chairman said they will follow all due process according to INEC guidelines, Saying they cannot unveil their governorship candidate without INEC publishing the name. “Before we unveil him, we will inform everybody”. he said.