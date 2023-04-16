Sylva Emerge winner in Bayelsa APC Governorship primaries, floored David Lyon ,Others

By Amos Okioma

Immediate Past Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva has emerged as candidate for the All Progressives Congress in the November 11, 2023 Governorship election in Bayelsa State.

Chairman of the APC Governorship Primary Election Committee, Major General Ahmed Jibrin (Rtd) made the declaration on Saturday at the Party’s Secretariat in Yenagoa following the conduct of the Guber Primaries in the one hundred and five Wards across the eight local government areas of the state.

Our Correspondent reports that Chief Sylva defeated five other aspirants including the Governor elect in the 2019 Election, Chief David Lyon to pick the APC’s Governorship ticket.

He said,” with this result , Chief Timpere Sylva having scored the highest number of votes cast is hereby declare as the winner.

“By the power conferred on me by the APC National Working Committee, l declare Chief Timpere Sylva as the winner of this election”

According to him, Chief Sylva polled a total of fifty two thousand and sixty-one votes out of the total accredited votes cast of fifty-eight thousand one hundred and forty-one in the direct primaries.

A former Chairman of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area and ex militant leader, Joshua Macaiver was second with two thousand, and seventy-eight votes while the APC’s candidate in the 2019 guber polls, Chief David Lyon, former Governorship – elect came third with one thousand, five hundred and eighty-four votes.

Chief Sylva in his acceptance speech, said there was no victor no vanquished, stressing that Bayelsa State was in dire need of development, vowing to tackle the challenges of flooding and human capacity development if elected in the November eleven governorship election in the State.

The process was concluded by affirmation and ratification by five hundred delegates, five from each of the one hundred and five wards across the eight local government areas at the Special State Congress at the APC Secretariat in the Bayelsa State capital.

The party’s primaries was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission and the State APC Primary Election Appeal Committee headed by retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, Mr. Habila Joshua.