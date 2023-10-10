Sylva Appeals Court Ruling Disqualifying Him from Bayelsa Guber Election

Former Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, has appealed a Federal High Court ruling disqualifying him from the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa state.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that Sylva filed his notice of appeal on Tuesday, October 10.

He faulted the judgment by Justice Donatus Okorowo and urged the court to set it aside and uphold his nomination.

Sylva also filed an application seeking a stay of execution of the judgment pending the determination of his appeal.

Recall that the Federal High Court led by Justice Okorowo had ruled on Monday evening that Sylva is not qualified to contest the governorship election because if he wins and is sworn in, he would spend more than eight years in office as governor of the state.

Sylva had already ruled for five years as governor of Bayelsa state.

