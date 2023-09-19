SWAGA pleads for Nigerians to be patient with Tinubu

By Ayodele Adesanmi

The national chairman of the South-West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA), Senator Dayo Adeyeye, has appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the president, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he takes decisions for the growth and transformation of the country.

The former Minister of State for Works explained that the steps and decisions taken so far by the president in the first 100 days in the administration, “no matter how painful, were to preserve the future of Nigeria and the economy.”

He spoke in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, during the distribution of palliatives to SWAGA members and the vulnerable citizens across the 16 local government areas of the state.

He noted that the president meant well for the country and that his Renewed Hope Agenda for the economy, education, infrastructures and other sectors would soon be witnessed by the people.

According to him, the decision of the group to provide palliatives for the people was meant to reach out to them after securing victory at the February polls and as well cushion the effect of the economic situations in the country.

“The present circumstances in the country informed our decision to reach out to the people, especially looking at the inflation on essential commodities and we felt that we need to ameliorate the hardship of the people; and that is why we presented succor to masses of the state, especially our members.

“I am absolutely convinced that Nigerians have taken the right decision in voting for Bola Ahmed Tinubu. And let me say that everything that will bring great gains, will bring a lot of pain at the beginning; that is the mark of leadership.

“If these decisions were not taken, there will be at a time that the naira will be like N5,000 to a dollar; not only that, you will not see the fuel; and there will be queues with high cost everywhere.

“Imaging what would happen, if there is no fuel at all. You can’t say the type of hardship people will be subjected to. It is better to prevent the horrible situation now. A leader must take painful decisions for the future; and if he (Tinubu) had not removed fuel subsidies, in a year, he will not be able to run the government.

“I believe that as time goes on, we will begin to see the gains of these decisions in our economy and things will start shaping up. The government will create an enabling environment for people to thrive; and ultimately enhance the socio-economic development of the country,” he said.

Adeyeye revealed that the first 100 days of the president had been impactful and commended by stakeholders, including international communities, adding that the nation’s economy would be the better for it, in a matter of time.

On those criticising the high number cabinet members of the president with the latest appointment of two more ministers, the APC chieftain said, “the constitution did not stipulate the number of cabinet members the president can appoint. It only specified that you can appoint from every state of the federation.”

