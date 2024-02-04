Suspended Ido traditional linked with illegal miners, says Oyo Govt

By Stephen Gbadamosi

The Oyo State commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, has revealed that the state government suspended the Onido of Ido, Oba Gbolagade Muritala Babalola,.

The commissioner, in a statement weekend confirmed the reason for the suspension.

He said the government had decided to deal with whoever stood in the way of the law in order to protect the people of the state from menace of illegal mining.

He added that government took the decision to send stern warning to anyone, no matter how highly placed, who aided or abetted criminality in the state.

“In the light of our recent experience and government’s daily efforts to rid our land of criminals, we are sending the signal to all like-minded elements to vacate our zone or be caught and brought to justice,” he said.