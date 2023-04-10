Suspected ‘Yahoo Boy’ crushes 4 to death in Ondo, escapes lynching

A young man suspected to be a ‘Yahoo Boy’ (internet scammer) on Monday crushed four people to death in ljoka area, in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

POLITICS NIGERIA learned that the man was driving a Toyota car and suddenly skidded off its lane to crush the victims who were on commercial motorcycles.

Immediately the accident happened, some sympathisers who rushed to scene found some fetish items inside the driver’s vehicle, raising suspicion that he is a ‘Yahoo Boy’.

Angered by their fresh discovery, they descended on the driver and beat him to a point of comatose.

Fortunately for the driver, the timely intervention of officers of the Ondo State police command, who arrived at the scene, saved him from being lynched by the mob. His car was however set ablaze.

This newspaper understands that the driver has been taken to the state police command headquarters for questioning.

