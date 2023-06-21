Suspected herdsmen in Plateau kill 15, burn church, palace

By Kingsley Chukwuka

Suspected rampaging killer Fulani herdsmen on Tuesday night, yet again, stuck in Mangu Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State, leaving a trail of death, blood and tears.

Reports said at least 15 persons were killed,many of them burnt alive in houses.

Mangu has been a prime target of attacks recently with sources around the area saying about 200 persons have been slain in clashes in the area.

Recall that since mid-April 2023 there has been a calculated incessant attack on residents of Mangu LGA.

Residents said the attack on Tuesday started when they started hearing sporadic gunshots.

Scared, many fled to a nearby church, the COCIN RCC, for safety but, according to eye witnesses, the assailants chased them to the church and burnt it down alongside the fleeing residents.

Speaking exclusively to Daily Times, an eye witness, Bamshak Ishaya, recounted what happened that night.

He said: “Apart from the church, they burned various residences, and destroyed properties, chanting their Islamic songs and prayers.

“Even those who ran into the home of their community leader were also killed and the residence of the community leader burnt.

‘We have picked up 15 burnt bodies this morning while the search for other dead bodies is still ongoing.

“Apart from the church, houses around the market were also burnt and a woman who sleeps in her shop was burnt too. We are not sure if there are others that are yet to be discovered.”

Also speaking to Daily Times, the member of the State House of Assembly representing Mangu South constituency, Hon. Bala Fwangje, confirmed the incident.

He said: “Around 11 pm, we had a call that herdsmen came into Chisu and Bwai. This morning we heard that about 15 people were killed, houses destroyed, property burnt. I am yet to get the full details.”

State Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent (DSP) Alfred Alabo did not take his call as at the time of filing this report.

