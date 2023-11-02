Supreme Court’s ruling: Keyamo reacts as Atiku declines to congratulate Tinubu

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, has criticized Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, for not extending congratulations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following the Supreme Court’s upholding of his victory.

Recall that the Supreme Court upheld the verdict of the panel, which met at the Court of Appeal in Abuja, last Thursday by dismissing all petitions against President Bola Tinubu’s triumph.

Regarding the Chicago State University (CSU) diploma that the president sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Atiku filed an application to provide new evidence against Tinubu.

However, the court ruled that it lacked the authority to hear new evidence.

Speaking on the outcome of the Supreme Court on Monday, Atiku said the outcome of the suit filed against the election shows that “all is not well”.

Atiku, in his statement at a World Press Conference, said what Nigeria is dealing with is bigger than just a Presidential election.

He said his evidence shows that INEC violated the electoral act and procedure to declare Tinubu president.

The former vice president also reiterated his commitment to active politics amidst the call for retirement, having contested the presidential election more than three times.

Amidst other issues discussed during the World Press Conference, Atiku also failed to congratulate Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 election.

Reacting to this, Keyamo, in a post shared on X, references Atiku’s failure to congratulate the former president, Muhammadu Buhari, after the 2019 election.

He wrote: “History always repeats itself – but this time with the same individual!”

