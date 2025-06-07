Supreme Court mourns late Justice Uwais

By Andrew Orolua

The Supreme Court of Nigeria mourns the loss of a distinguished legal luminary and former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Muhammadu Lawal Uwais, GCON, who passed away in the early hours of Friday, June 6, 2025.

A statement by the Director of Information and Public Relations , Supreme Court of Nigeria, Dr Akande Festus said Justice Uwais served as the 9th Chief Justice of Nigeria from 1995 until his retirement in 2006, leaving behind a formidable legacy of judicial excellence and integrity.

Born on June 12, 1936, in Zaria, Kaduna State, Justice Uwais embarked on a remarkable journey through the legal profession. He was called to the Bar at the Middle Temple, London in 1963 and quickly made a name for himself through his commitment to justice and fairness. Over the decades, he held various influential positions within and outside the judiciary.

During his tenure as Chief Justice, he championed judicial reforms aimed at improving the administration of justice in Nigeria. He was instrumental in the establishment of the National Judicial Council, which plays a critical role in maintaining the independence and integrity of the judiciary. Justice Uwais was also dedicated to advancing legal education and was a mentor to many young lawyers and judges.

The Supreme Court of Nigeria expresses its deepest condolences to the family of Justice Muhammadu Uwais, during this moment of grief. We honour his tireless dedication to the rule of law and the improvement of the Nigerian judiciary; values for which he will always be remembered.

Hon. Justice Uwais’s professional achievements and unwavering commitment to justice have had a lasting impact on Nigeria’s legal landscape. He will be sorely missed by colleagues, friends, and the many lives he touched throughout his career.