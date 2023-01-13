Supreme court dethrones Obong of Calabar

The Supreme Court has dethroned the Obong of Calabar, Édidem Ekpo Okon Abasi-Otu V, after years of legal tussle.

In the judgment written by Justice Amina Augie and read by Justice Akomaye Agim, the court upheld the judgment of the Appeal Court in Calabar, which sacked the monarch and ordered a fresh election.

Naija News understands that the deposed Obong is still qualified to contest and this will be the fourth time he had to step down for selection exercise.

Etubom Anthony Ani, and others in a suit filed by his lead counsel, Joe Agi (SAN), had sued the monarch and others in their capacities as members of the Etuborns’ Traditional Council for jettisoning the screening process of the Western Calabar under the then Chairman, Etubom Abasi-Otu, now the Obong of Calabar, that had screened and selected Etubom Ani as their sole candidate.

Etubom Ani had instituted the suit immediately after the Etuboms’ Conclave met and declared Etubom Abasi Otu as the Obong-elect, not after he had been crowned the Obong of Calabar.

Recall that the High Court of Cross River state judgement of Justice Obojor A. Ogar had sacked Abasi Otu as the Obong of Calabar on January 30, 2012 in favour of Etubom Anthony Ani and jettisoned the Appeal Court’s judgement that was in favour of the deposed Obong.

However, the Obong and others challenged the High Court judgement at the Appeal Court, Calabar, and was again sacked by the court and a fresh election ordered.

Hence, the Appeal Court set aside the selection process that produced Etubom Ani as candidate and also set aside the March 31 proclamation of Etubom Abasi Otu as Obong, ordered by the Etuboms’ Conclave of the Palace of the Obong of Calabar, whose mandate it is under Article 5(a) (ii) (iv) of Exhibit 1/20, to do so.

The court ordered it “to conduct another process of selecting a new Obong of Calabar, in accordance with the provisions of Exhibit 1/20 and in strict compliance with the rules of natural justice.”

The summary of the judgment made available to newsmen in Calabar immediately after it was delivered on January 13, 2023, states that fresh election will be held in accordance with the 2002 constitution of the Palace, in line with equity and actual justice.

