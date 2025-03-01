Supreme Court declares Rivers LG election invalid, null, void

BY ANDREW OROLUA

Rivers State government on Friday lost two important cases as the Supreme Court declared as invalid, illegal, null and void, the local government election conducted in Rivers state on October 5, 2024 that was won by All People’s Party APP.

In another separate verdict the apex court had stopped CBN from releasing monthly statutory allocations to the state.

As painfully , as it would seen , the Apex Court set aside the decision of Court of Appeal Abuja Division and restored the judgement of trial Court.

It said the local government election was invalid because all conditions precedent billed to be implemented were jettisoned by Rivers State Electoral Commission.

Specifically, Justice Jamilu Tukur who delivered the lead verdict held that the council poll was conducted in gross violations of section 150 of the Electoral Act 2022.

The Supreme Court therefore set aside the decision of Court of Appeal and restored Federal High Court Abuja last year decision that nullified the local government election on the ground that voters register used were not released to Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission as stipulated by the electoral Act.

READ ASO: Natasha accuses Akpabio of sexual harassment, victimisation, traces her ordeal with the Senate President to December 8th 2023

Recall that the Federal High court in Abuja had on Monday September 30, 2024 stopped the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from releasing voters register to the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) for the purpose of conducting the October 5, 2024 local government elections in the state.

The Federal High Court also barred the Inspector General of Police IGP and the Department of the State Service DSS from providing security.

Justice Peter Lifu had an issued the order against INEC, while delivering judgment in a suit brought before him by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice Lifu held that the RSIEC was wrong in fixing the October 5 date for the conduct of the poll into the 23 local governments when all relevant laws guiding the election had not been complied with.

Among others, the Judge held that the failure of Rivers Electoral body violated provision of local governments election conduct law by not publishing the mandatory 90 days notice before fixing the date.

Justice Peter Lifu also held that the update and revision of voter register ought to have been concluded before an election date conduct be legally and validity fixed in law.

The Judge therefore ordered INEC not to make the certified voter register available to RSIEC until the law has been fully complied with.

Justice Peter Lifu also barred RSIEC from accepting any voter register from INEC or using it for the purpose of the October 5 local governments poll.